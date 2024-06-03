Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Conservative firebrand spotlights Trump conviction in attack ad on vulnerable Dem senator

A Republican strategist says the GOP is "going on offense" on the campaign trail over former President Trump's criminal trial convictions

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
close
Trump answers questions from 'Fox & Friends Weekend' viewers during sit-down interview Video

Trump answers questions from 'Fox & Friends Weekend' viewers during sit-down interview

The former president sat down with Fox News' Pete Hegseth, Will Cain and Rachel Campos-Duffy to discuss his daily routine and the importance of God and prayer.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Republicans are capitalizing on the polarizing conviction of former President Trump in his criminal trial.

As they aim to win back the Senate majority in November's elections, the GOP is going on offense in reliably red state Montana, where Democratic Sen. Jon Tester is fighting for his political life.

Tim Sheehy, the overwhelming frontrunner for the Republican nomination in Tuesday's primary in Montana, is launching an ad this week that charges "Jon Tester supported Joe Biden's witch hunt."

It is the first spot in a crucial Senate race to highlight the verdict in Trump's trial.

TRUMP UNLEASHED FOLLOWING GUILTY VERDICT IN CRIMINAL TRIAL

Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, was found guilty by a New York City jury Thursday of all 34 felony counts in his case, the first in which a former or current president stood trial.

TRUMP TURNS CONVICTIONS INTO CASH FOLLOWING GUILTY VERDICTS

The former president repeatedly argued that the case was a "sham" and "rigged" and claimed that it was "prosecuted directly from the inner halls of the White House and DOJ."

Tim Sheehy and Donald Trump

Former President Trump, right, endorsed Tim Sheehy for the Montana Senate. (Sheehy for Senate)

The narrator in the ad by Sheehy, a successful businessman and former Navy SEAL, charges that it was "state-sponsored political persecution led by Joe Biden and the radical left. They want to throw Trump in jail."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Tester’s even advocated for violence against President Trump," the narrator says, as the commercial includes a clip from an old MSNBC interview when the senator said someone needs to "punch" Trump "in the face."

News of the ad was first reported by Politico.

Trump has endorsed Sheehy, who is also heavily backed by the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the campaign arm of the Senate GOP.

Sen. Jon Tester

Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) speaks to reporters as he walks through the Capitol Building on Feb. 5, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker)

The commercial is the latest entry in the Montana Senate race's multimillion-dollar ad wars. Additionally, a GOP strategist who works in Senate races says it is "a sign of Republicans going on offense following the Trump verdict," especially in red states like Montana and Ohio, where Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown is also being heavily targeted by the GOP.

Tester spokesperson Monica Robinson, responding to the spot, argued in a statement that Sheehy "is trying to cover up the fact that he’s an out-of-state multimillionaire who has been caught lying about every part of his life and is running for Senate to benefit himself, not Montana. Jon will continue running on his record of always fighting for what’s best for Montana — including getting more than 20 bills signed into law by President Trump."

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

More from Politics