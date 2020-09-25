Conservative ad uses RBG's words to argue for replacing her quickly

A new video ad uses the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's own words to argue the case for filling the Supreme Court seat left empty by her death last week.

The ad released Friday by conservative nonprofit 45Committee is part of the GOP’s push to get Ginsburg’s successor on the court before the Nov. 3 election.

"The president is elected for four years, not three years, so the power he has in year three continues into year four," the liberal icon is featured saying in September 2016.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE PLANS TO SPEND $16 MILLION ON LEGISLATIVE RACES IN KEY STATES

Ginsburg made the statement in 2016 while arguing that the then-Republican-controlled Senate should review and vote on former President Obama’s Supreme Court nomination following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Senate Republicans blocked Obama’s attempt to nominate Merrick Garland to succeed to Scalia, after his passing in February 2016 – citing concerns over installing a new justice during an election year.

“How do you respect Ruth Bader Ginsburg?" the ad asks. "Remember her wise words on Supreme Court nominees in an election year."

The ad continues by showing Obama and Hillary Clinton advocating for instating a Supreme Court justice during an election year.

Ginsburg's death has sparked a furious debate in Washington over whether Senate Republicans should let the winner of the November election nominate the next Supreme Court justice.

Scalia was replaced by Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was nominated by President Trump on Jan. 31, 2017 -- nearly a year after the passing of the former Supreme Court justice.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who led the way for blocking Obama’s nominee in 2016, has said he will move forward as quickly as possible to confirm a new justice.

“We can’t pick and choose when big decisions are foisted upon us, like the untimely death of Justice Ginsburg,” McConnell told Fox News Friday.

“The election is no reason to dodge our responsibility and not go forward with a well-qualified nominee,” he added.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to fight the confirmation process.

“The presiding officer confirmed the Senate has never—NEVER—confirmed a Supreme Court nominee this close to the election,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a tweet Thursday. “This is nothing more than a power grab—and we are fighting it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Trump is expected to announce his Supreme Court nominee Saturday.

Conservative political groups including Judicial Action Network and Club for Growth have vowed to spend millions on promoting Trump’s nominee, Politico reported.

Strategists have reportedly estimated that up to $35 million could be invested in supporting the new Supreme Court justice nominee.