Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Congressional black caucus requests meeting with Biden on police after Memphis killing

The 5 Memphis police officers who beat Tyre Nichols are set to be arraigned in February

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Tyre Nichols' footage shows Memphis officers acting 'way overaggressive': Paul Mauro Video

Tyre Nichols' footage shows Memphis officers acting 'way overaggressive': Paul Mauro

Former NYPD inspector Paul Mauro joined 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss the footage and the tactics the officers used during the violent confrontation with Nichols.

The Congressional Black Caucus requested a meeting with President Biden to discuss policing and other justice reforms Sunday amid a national outcry over the police killing of Tyre Nichols.

The CBC calls on Biden to meet with the groups sometime this week, and urges the House and Senate to "jumpstart negotiations." The request comes days after police in Memphis, Tennessee released footage of five officers brutally beating Nichols during a traffic stop earlier in January, leading to his death in the hospital.

"[The] CBC is requesting a meeting with the President this week to push for negotiations on much needed national reforms to our justice system--specifically, the actions and conduct of our law enforcement," the group wrote.

"No one in our nation should fear interacting with the police officers who serve our diverse communities, large and small. We all want to be safe," the group added. "Many Black and brown people, however, and many young people in general, are justifiably afraid to interact with law enforcement officials."

TYRE NICHOLS: AL SHARPTON CONDEMNS VIOLENT PROTESTERS FOR ‘HELPING THE POLICE’ AFTER TIMES SQUARE ARRESTS

Memphis Police Department Officers Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith were terminated on Jan. 18 for their role in the arrest of deceased Tyre Nichols.

Memphis Police Department Officers Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith were terminated on Jan. 18 for their role in the arrest of deceased Tyre Nichols. (Memphis Police Department)

This photo provided by the Nichols family shows Tyre Nichols, who had a passion for photography and was described by friends as joyful and lovable.

This photo provided by the Nichols family shows Tyre Nichols, who had a passion for photography and was described by friends as joyful and lovable. (Courtesy of the Nichols family via AP)

Officials released footage of Nichols' beating on Friday. It shows five officers punching, kicking, and hitting Nichols with batons as he lies prone on January 7. He died of his injuries in the hospital three days later.

 The five former officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith — were all terminated on Jan. 18. They are each facing seven counts: second-degree murder; aggravated assault, act in concert; two counts of aggravated kidnapping; two counts of official misconduct; and official oppression.

FORMER MEMPHIS COP CHARGED IN TYRE NICHOLS' DEATH ALLEGEDLY BEAT UP INMATE IN 2015 

Police Director Cerelyn "CJ" Davis, who became the first woman to lead the Memphis department just 20 months ago, also permanently disbanded the city's so-called Scorpion unit on Saturday. The Unite included the five officers and was focused on preventing and punishing street crime.

President Biden delivers remarks during a meeting with Democratic congressional leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. 

President Biden delivers remarks during a meeting with Democratic congressional leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.  (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., arrives for the start of the House Ways and Means Committee hearing on releasing former President Donald Trump's tax returns on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., arrives for the start of the House Ways and Means Committee hearing on releasing former President Donald Trump's tax returns on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The five officers are scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 17.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics