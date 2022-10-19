Black GOP congressional candidate slams Black Caucus for backing her white male Dem opponent: ‘it's sad’

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) has thrown its financial support behind a White male Democratic congressman in Indiana rather than to his challenger who is looking to become the only Black female Republican in Congress.

"It’s the American people versus the DC politicians and lobbyists," Air Force veteran Jennifer-Ruth Green told Fox News Digital in a statement. "I’m with the American people. The Congressional Black Caucus is with the politicians and lobbyists, and their career politician ally Frank Mrvan. America’s poorest communities are proof Frank Mrvan and the CBC care more about power and helping themselves than helping the people of northwest Indiana. It’s sad."

Campaign finance records show that the CBC donated $5,000 to the campaign of Democratic Congressman Frank Mrvan in late September as he runs to defend his seat representing Indiana’s First Congressional District. The caucus donated to Mrvan instead of his challenger Green, who would become the sole Black Republican woman in Congress if elected.

Green added that all American people, regardless of party, race or gender, are "suffering under the failed policies of Washington politicians."

JASON RILEY: THE CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS DOES NOT REPRESENT THE VIEWS OF ALL BLACKS

Fox News Digital reached out to the CBC, as well as the office of Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty, the chairwoman of the caucus, about the donation to Mrvan’s campaign but did not immediately receive a response.

According to its website, the main focus of the CBC is a commitment to "using the full Constitutional power, statutory authority, and financial resources of the federal government to ensure that African Americans and other marginalized communities in the United States have the opportunity to achieve the American Dream."

BLACK CAUCUS CALLS ON SENATE TO DITCH FILIBUSTER, PASS ELECTIONS BILLS IMMEDIATELY: 'IT'S THE URGENCY OF NOW'

Earlier this month, prominent conservatives rallied around Green after she was outed as a victim of sexual assault by Politico, despite several pleas from the Republican candidate for the outlet to refrain from publishing the information.

"The reality of it is – like I said at one point in my life to my assailant, 'No. Please stop. Don't.' – and he did what he wanted to do…This is the exact same situation all over again, all because there was a man who wanted some sort of gratification," Green told Fox News Digital after the information was published by Politico reporter Adam Wren.

"Congressman Frank Mrvan gets his gratification of trying to think he's smearing my name. Adam Wren gets his gratification of thinking he's going to get a good smear story out of it. And all it does is essentially reopen wounds for victims."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Cook Political Report classified the race between Mrvan and Green as a "Democratic toss up" this week as the two candidates battle to represent a district that President Biden won by almost 9 points in 2020.