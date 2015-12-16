Congress tries to end VA officials' abuse of benefits program

Congress is set to pass a $1.1 trillion funding bill that would put new limits on a relocation program for VA workers that has been criticized as a way to funnel extra money and benefits to VA employees.

But the language wouldn't shut down the program completely.

At issue is the Home Marketing Incentive Program and the Appraisal Value Offer Program, which many members of Congress say have been abused by top VA workers. The programs offer benefits to workers who have to relocate in a new city to take on a new VA position.

But two recent cases show top officials have used them to net hundreds of thousands in benefits, including by selling homes at inflated prices at the expense of taxpayers, and charging taxpayers for huge moving expenses.

