Congress steps in amid 'out-of-control' Los Angeles riots as Democrats resist federal help

FIRST ON FOX: Republicans in California’s congressional delegation are moving to formally condemn the riots in Los Angeles, as tensions continue there between federal immigration authorities and protesters.

The resolution being introduced Tuesday affirms support for peaceful protests and for state, local and federal law enforcement.

It also "calls on local and state elected leadership to work with the federal government to end the violent riots and restore peace," even as Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Gov. Gavin Newsom continue to oppose the presence of National Guard troops in the city.

Protests against Immigrations and Customs Enforcement raids erupted over the weekend after authorities began arresting dozens of people as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigrants in the U.S.

Several demonstrations soon turned violent and have since captivated national attention, with images of masked rioters waving Mexican flags and cars burning in the street.

Democratic officials, including Newsom and Bass, had accused President Donald Trump of escalating tensions in Los Angeles by sending in thousands of National Guard troops. He also ordered the deployment of 700 Marines.

Republicans, in turn, have defended Trump as doing what is necessary and have criticized progressive leaders for opposing rather than working with the president.

The resolution, first obtained by Fox News Digital, notes, "These protests quickly escalated into violent riots across Los Angeles, where acts of arson and vandalism were committed, blocking streets and highways, lighting streets on fire, throwing rocks at law enforcement vehicles, and assaulting Federal and local peace officers."

It also points out that rioters burned American flags, in "an act that disrespects the nation that protects their freedom."

Newsom is also called out specifically in the text, having "asserted that ‘local law enforcement didn’t need any help,’ despite the Los Angeles Police Department declaring that the violence had worsened and spiraled out of control."

The resolution is being led by Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., and is signed by every Republican in California’s congressional delegation.

Fox News Digital reached out to the California governor's office but did not immediately hear back.