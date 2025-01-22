Expand / Collapse search
Congress sends Laken Riley Act to Trump's desk as first bill of GOP's Washington takeover

The bill passed the House and Senate with Dem support

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on the Senate’s approval of the Laken Riley Act, designed to combat illegal immigration, on ‘The Faulkner Focus.’

The Republican Party's Laken Riley Act is heading to President Donald Trump’s desk to become the first bill he signs into law after the party retook both chambers of Congress and the White House.

The House of Representatives passed the bill in a 263 to 156 vote on Wednesday, the second time the lower chamber advanced the bill this month.

It passed the House 264 to 159 on Jan. 7. All voting Republicans supported the bill, along with 48 Democrats – two more than the most recent vote.

U.S. President Donald Trump shows his signature on an executive order

Trump is expected to sign the Laken Riley Act into law as the first legislation of his new term. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

The GOP-controlled Senate also advanced the bill in a bipartisan 64 to 35 vote, but added measures to deport illegal immigrants who assault a police officer or cause death or "serious bodily injury" of another person.

The original bill would direct Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers to detain illegal immigrants accused of theft-related crimes. It also would allow states to sue the Department of Homeland Security for harm caused to their citizens because of illegal immigration.

The majority of Democrats were against the bill, arguing that allowing people accused but not convicted of crimes to be deported is a slippery slope. But supporters of the bill point out that people here illegally have already run afoul of U.S. law.

Jose Ibarra and victim Laken Riley

Jose Ibarra, left, was found guilty on 10 counts in the death of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, right. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)

It’s notable, however, that more Democrats supported the bill when it passed the House this month than when it first came up for a vote in 2024. It’s a marked difference from last year when the then-Democrat-controlled Senate did not even take up the bill for a vote.

"Nothing ever happens in this town up here until the American people demand it," the bill’s leader, Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., told Fox News Digital when asked about the increased support from the left. 

"And they have been screaming at the top of their lungs for something to happen to fix the border problem."

Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, who led Sarah's Law, one of the amendments adopted in the bill, told Fox News Digital, "Nearly a decade ago, 21-year-old Sarah Root's life was tragically cut short when she was killed by an illegal immigrant who was driving while drunk…Sarah's Law not only delivered justice for the Root family but also ensures that any illegal immigrant who harms or kills an American citizen is swiftly detained and prosecuted."

KAMALA HARRIS MAKES TRUMP'S 2024 PRESIDENTIAL WIN OFFICIAL DURING JOINT SESSION OF CONGRESS

Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., led the bill in the House.

Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., led the bill in the House. (Bill Clark)

GOP lawmakers are working to follow through on Trump’s promises to crack down on illegal immigration and border security amid a flurry of executive orders from the president on those same issues. They’re positioning the Laken Riley Act as the first bill to get Trump’s signature as a reflection of their effort to make his agenda permanent.

The bill is named after a nursing student who was killed by an illegal immigrant while jogging on the University of Georgia's campus.

Jose Ibarra, who was sentenced to life in prison for Laken Riley's murder, had previously been arrested but was never detained by ICE.

