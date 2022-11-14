Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China
Published

Congress aims to fast-track weapons aid to Taiwan amid tensions with China

President Biden raised the Taiwan issue with Xi Jinping on Monday

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks in Indonesia Video

WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks in Indonesia

President Biden briefs the media after meeting with President Xi Jinping of China.

Congress is moving forward with plans to send a multi-billion dollar weapons package to Taiwan in an effort to ward off a potential invasion from China.

Bipartisan congressional leaders are seeking to avoid another Ukraine situation and hope to preemptively arm Taiwanese forces, the Washington Post reported. The plans come as President Biden held his first in-person meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Bali on Monday.

The security of Taiwan was a major top of discussion between the pair, with Biden emphasizing that the U.S. and the world expect the Taiwan strait to remain peaceful.

The congressional effort would tap the Department of Defense to deliver Javeline and Stinger launchers, anti-ship cruise missiles, anti-air defense systems, self-detonating drones, naval mines, command-and-control systems, and secure radios, WaPo reported.

G7 TAKES AIM AT CHIEF ADVERSARIES AND URGES PEACE FROM UN LEADERS RUSSIA, CHINA

U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022.  

U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022.   (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

A People's Liberation Army member looks through binoculars during military exercises as Taiwan’s frigate Lan Yang is seen at the rear, on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

A People's Liberation Army member looks through binoculars during military exercises as Taiwan’s frigate Lan Yang is seen at the rear, on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Lin Jian/Xinhua via AP)

Biden objected to China's "coercive and increasingly aggressive" actions toward Taiwan in his conversation with Xi, according to a summary provided by the White House.

TAIWAN SCRAMBLES JETS, MISSILE SYSTEMS AFTER DETECTING 11 CHINESE AIRCRAFT, VESSELS NEAR ISLAND

Biden also raised objections to China's ongoing genocide against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang as well as in Tibet.

China has repeatedly threatened to take Taiwan by force and has conducted extensive military drills surrounding the island in recent months. Taiwan split from mainland China in 1949 after Democratic forces lost a civil war to the Chinese Communist Party and fled to the island.

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, left, speaks with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she prepares to leave in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, left, speaks with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she prepares to leave in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. ((Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP))

Biden's administration has adopted a policy of "strategic ambiguity" on whether the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded the island. Biden himself has repeatedly stated that the U.S. would do so, but other members of his administration have also repeatedly walked back his statements.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Japan has joined the U.S. in urging the defense of Taiwan as a Democratic country, however, and the U.S. is bound by an alliance to join into any conflict should Japan be attacked.

More from Politics