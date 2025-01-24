Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Capitol Protests

Commuted Jan. 6 defendants barred from DC, Capitol building by federal judge

The order is effective as of Friday at noon

Haley Chi-Sing By Haley Chi-Sing , David Spunt Fox News
Published
close
Trump's pardon of J6ers is a 'long time coming,' says Siaka Massaquoi Video

Trump's pardon of J6ers is a 'long time coming,' says Siaka Massaquoi

Former LA GOP vice chair Siaka Massaquoi joins 'Fox News @ Night' to discuss President Donald Trump pardoning January 6 defendants.

A federal district judge issued an order Friday barring certain January 6 defendants with commutations from entering Washington, D.C., or the U.S. Capitol building. 

In the filing, Judge Amit P. Mehta specified the order applied to "Defendants Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins, Roberto Minuta, Edward Vallejo, David Moerchel, and Joseph Hacket" – whose sentences were commuted. Those pardoned are not subject to the order.

The order states "You must not knowingly enter the District of Columbia without first obtaining the permission from the Court" and "You must not knowingly enter the United States Capitol Building or onto surrounding grounds known as Capitol Square."

The filing says the order is effective as of Friday at noon. 

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates. 

Haley Chi-Sing is a Writer for Fox News Digital. You can reach her at @haleychising on X.

More from Politics