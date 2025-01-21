Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

White House

Schumer blasts Trump’s J6 pardons as ‘un-American’

Senate minority leader called the pardons of Jan. 6 rioters 'so deeply un-American'

By Diana Stancy Fox News
Published
close
President Trump calls Biden last-minute pardon's 'unfortunate' in signing ceremony Video

President Trump calls Biden last-minute pardon's 'unfortunate' in signing ceremony

President Trump briefly responds to Biden's final pardons as he signs his first executive actions of his new term after being sworn into office.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said President Donald Trump's decision to pardon more than 1,000 people involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 riots was "un-American."

Schumer told reporters Tuesday that the pardons were "deeply un-American," noting that some of those pardoned were convicted for crimes like seditious conspiracy. 

"There is no other way to describe President Trump's pardon of Jan. 6th defenders than un-American," Schumer said. "It is so deeply un-American to do that, to pardon. And let's be clear, President Trump didn't just didn't just pardon protesters. He pardoned individuals convicted of assaulting police officers. He pardoned individuals convicted of seditious conspiracy. And he pardoned those who attempted to undermine our democracy." 

Trump signed pardons Monday evening for approximately 1,500 defendants who were charged with crimes stemming from the riot at the U.S. Capitol, keeping a vow he made in December to move quickly and pardon them.

BIDEN TAKES DEPARTING JAB AT TRUMP, SAYS HE WAS ‘GENUINE THREAT TO DEMOCRACY’

Donald Trump signing pardons at desk in Oval Office

President Donald Trump signs pardons for January 6 defendants in the Oval Office at the White House on Inauguration Day in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025.   (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Additionally, he commuted the sentences of six people on Monday, including the leaders of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys extremist groups.

Schumer echoed sentiments former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., shared about the pardons. Pelosi characterized the pardons as "shameful" and said to remember the "courage" of law enforcement "heroes" who "ensured that democracy survived."

"The President's actions are an outrageous insult to our justice system and the heroes who suffered physical scars and emotional trauma as they protected the Capitol, the Congress and the Constitution," Pelosi, who didn’t attend Trump’s inauguration on Monday, said in a statement posted to X.

DOJ SEEKS TO BLOCK JAN. 6 DEFENDANTS FROM ATTENDING TRUMP INAUGURATION 

Donald Trump showing pardon document he just signed

U.S. President Donald Trump signs pardons for January 6 defendants in the Oval Office at the White House on Inauguration Day in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025.   (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

"It is shameful that the President has decided to make one of his top priorities the abandonment and betrayal of police officers who put their lives on the line to stop an attempt to subvert the peaceful transfer of power," Pelosi wrote.

Rioters assaulted approximately 140 police officers from both the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, the Justice Department reported. 

NANCY PELOSI SLAMS TRUMP'S ‘SHAMEFUL’ PARDONS OF JAN 6 DEFENDANTS

President Donald Trump closeup shot with signed pardon paper

President Donald Trump holds up an executive orders after signing it at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Trump announced plans to issue the pardon on Monday, labeling those charged with crimes for their involvement storming the Capitol as "hostages." 

"Tonight I'm going to be signing on the J6 hostages, pardons to get them out," Trump said at an inaugural parade at Capital One Arena. "I'm going to the Oval Office, and we'll be signing pardons for a lot of people."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Trump signed a series of executive orders on Inauguration Day, along with the pardons. Other directives included withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement that the U.S. initially entered under former President Barack Obama’s administration in 2015, but that Trump withdrew from during his first term. 

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 

More from Politics