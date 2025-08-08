Columbia student says Mamdani becoming mayor would be ‘scary’ for Jewish students in New York

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Jewish student at Columbia University is speaking out against New York City Democratic Socialist and mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani , telling Fox News Digital a Mamdani victory would be "scary" for Jewish students at Columbia and across the city.

TJ Katz, a sophomore at the Ivy League school, sat down with Fox to discuss how Mamdani leading New York City might impact Columbia and other universities, as the 33-year-old assemblyman and mayoral candidate leads the pack in the race.

"For my own beliefs and my own safety on campus, it's scary," Katz told Fox. "I think that as an individual serving as the mayor of New York, I don't think he'll, all of a sudden, turn this in a 180-degree direction where I'm going to be on the streets worried that my mayor is against me for who I am."

"What I'm far more worried about is if he takes such a weak approach in condemning hate, that will then inspire others to go on and do terrible things," Katz added.

Mamdani, a practicing Twelver Shia Muslim born in Kampala, Uganda, won an upset Democratic primary election in June, defeating former New York governor Andrew Cuomo among other candidates.

As the race stands today, Cuomo, now running as an independent, and sitting Mayor Eric Adams will face off with Mamdani in the November election.

New York City makes up the largest population of practicing Jews outside the nation of Israel. And Katz described Mamdani’s attitude toward the community as "definitely worrisome."

"For him not to protect the Jewish population of New York, which makes up such a strong and vibrant element of the community here, it is upsetting and definitely worrisome," Katz continued.

Jewish students across the country and young Jewish voters have also shifted toward the Republican Party as candidates like Mamdani are endorsed by longstanding Democrat Senators like Elizabeth Warren. When a Fox News reporter asked if socialist candidates like Mamdani were the future of the Democrat Party, Warren replied "you bet."

In the 2024 election, President Donald Trump saw a drastic increase in Jewish voters swinging to the GOP.

The Israel on Campus Coalition (ICC) recently hosted a national convention in Washington DC, which saw the largest collection of young pro-Israel voters this year. Hundreds of Jewish students from across the county flocked to nonpartisan event, voicing concerns about campus safety for Jews as we head into the upcoming school year.

A senior advisor to the ICC spoke to Fox News Digital, saying that there is a clear shift toward pro-Israel, conservative beliefs as Trump mitigates a volatile war in the Middle East and negotiates deals with top universities to combat the rise of antisemitism.

The ICC advisor also said students are more active than ever when it comes to standing up for pro-Israel beliefs on campus.

Katz agreed with the notion that pro-Israeli students are seemingly more outspoken on campus and said Jewish students take their beliefs into account when voting at the polls.

"I think there's no doubt from the most liberal young Jewish voter that exists all the way to the most conservative, that everyone sort of felt a little bit of this shift to the right," Katz told Fox.

"If one administration versus another is going to actually put the proof in the pudding and show that they're going to come out, they're going to make sure that Jewish students on campuses, Jewish people in every aspect of their life feel safe, then that's undoubtedly where the Jewish voters are going to shift towards," Katz added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mamdani but did not receive a response in time for publication.

