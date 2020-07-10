Michael Cohen back in federal prison in New York, quarantining in solitary confinement, lawyer says

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen is back in federal prison and is quarantining in solitary confinement after he was accused by the government of violating “the conditions of his home confinement,” Fox News confirmed Friday.

Cohen attorney Jeffrey Levine told Fox News on Friday that his client is being held in solitary confinement at Otisville Federal prison in upstate New York.

COHEN TAKEN BACK INTO CUSTODY

Levine told Fox News that he is working to get Cohen released and return him to home confinement.

The Wall Street Journal reported Cohen was placed in solitary confinement Friday to quarantine due to coronavirus risks.

Cohen was released from New York's Otisville Correctional Facility in May amid concerns over coronavirus, and was ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement.

But Thursday morning, Cohen was taken back into custody after having violated the terms, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.

“Michael Cohen refused the conditions of his home confinement and as a result, has been returned to a BOP facility,” the BOP said in a statement Thursday. “On May 21, 2020, Mr. Cohen was placed on furlough pending placement on home confinement.”

MICHAEL COHEN CAUGHT AT NEW YORK CITY RESTAURANT --- AND IT COULD LAND HIM BACK IN PRISON

Recent reports said Cohen was seen at a restaurant in Manhattan, which raised concerns that he was in violation of his home confinement terms. Levine did not say whether his visit to the New York City restaurant was connected to his latest arrest.

Cohen was convicted of several charges including campaign finance violations in connection with hush payments made to women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump in the past. He started serving his sentence in May 2019 and was scheduled to be released in November 2021.

Fox News' David Lee Miller, Marta Dhanis and Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.