Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Justice Department
Published

Michael Cohen back in federal prison in New York, quarantining in solitary confinement, lawyer says

Cohen's attorney said he is working to get his client released and returned to home confinement.

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
close
Michael Cohen back in custodyVideo

Michael Cohen back in custody

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen has been taken back into custody for violating the conditions of his home confinement.

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen is back in federal prison and is quarantining in solitary confinement after he was accused by the government of violating “the conditions of his home confinement,” Fox News confirmed Friday.

Cohen attorney Jeffrey Levine told Fox News on Friday that his client is being held in solitary confinement at Otisville Federal prison in upstate New York.

COHEN TAKEN BACK INTO CUSTODY

Levine told Fox News that he is working to get Cohen released and return him to home confinement.

The Wall Street Journal reported Cohen was placed in solitary confinement Friday to quarantine due to coronavirus risks.

Michael Cohen dining out with three other people at the Le Bilboquet restaurant located at 20 E60th Street in New York, NY on July 2, 2020. (Photo/Christopher Sadowski)

Michael Cohen dining out with three other people at the Le Bilboquet restaurant located at 20 E60th Street in New York, NY on July 2, 2020. (Photo/Christopher Sadowski) (Mandatory Courtesy: Christopher Sadowski)

Cohen was released from New York's Otisville Correctional Facility in May amid concerns over coronavirus, and was ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement.

But Thursday morning, Cohen was taken back into custody after having violated the terms, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.

“Michael Cohen refused the conditions of his home confinement and as a result, has been returned to a BOP facility,” the BOP said in a statement Thursday. “On May 21, 2020, Mr. Cohen was placed on furlough pending placement on home confinement.”

Michael Cohen dining out with three other people at the Le Bilboquet restaurant located at 20 E60th Street in New York, NY on July 2, 2020. (Photo/Christopher Sadowski) Tags: postinhouse nypostinhouse

Michael Cohen dining out with three other people at the Le Bilboquet restaurant located at 20 E60th Street in New York, NY on July 2, 2020. (Photo/Christopher Sadowski) Tags: postinhouse nypostinhouse (Mandatory Courtesy: Christopher Sadowski)

MICHAEL COHEN CAUGHT AT NEW YORK CITY RESTAURANT --- AND IT COULD LAND HIM BACK IN PRISON

Recent reports said Cohen was seen at a restaurant in Manhattan, which raised concerns that he was in violation of his home confinement terms. Levine did not say whether his visit to the New York City restaurant was connected to his latest arrest.

Cohen was convicted of several charges including campaign finance violations in connection with hush payments made to women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump in the past. He started serving his sentence in May 2019 and was scheduled to be released in November 2021.

Fox News' David Lee Miller, Marta Dhanis and Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report. 

Brooke Singman is a Politics Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeSingman.