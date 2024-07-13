CNN initially downplays Trump assassination attempt, earning conservative lawmakers' ire

CNN initially reported the Saturday assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump as if the former president had merely fallen off a stage – a characterization that swiftly earned condemnation from conservative lawmakers and those commenting on social media.

"Secret Service rushes Trump off stage after he falls at rally," CNN's headline read shortly after news broke that there was possible gunfire at a Pennsylvania Trump rally.

The headline angered conservative lawmakers, as well as others on social media, who described the headline as "conscious deception" and "disgraceful."

"'Falls at rally'? Is this a real headline? This is disgraceful," Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., posted to X on Friday evening.

"Even in a horrifying moment such as this they just can’t help themselves," Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., posted.

While addressing the crowd in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening, Trump was seen abruptly grabbing his right ear before ducking and he hit the ground on stage. Secret Service personnel quickly surrounded Trump before he was escorted off the stage, with his right ear covered in blood.

Before he was ushered out, Trump appeared to yell "Fight!" while giving a fist pump to the crowd to indicate he was alright.

The shocking assassination attempt came just two days before the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where Trump will officially become the party’s presidential nominee.

Donald Trump Jr. also took issue with CNN's live coverage on Saturday evening, calling the network out for focusing on Trump saying "fight!" to the crowd after he was injured by the shooter. Trump was taken to a local hospital before traveling to New Jersey.

"Someone attempted to assassinate my father tonight and this is what @CNN is focused on. These people are vile," Trump Jr. posted.

The headline was "published before we had 100% confirmation of details surrounding the assassination attempt on former President Trump," a CNN spokesperson told Fox News Digital. The piece was updated as more details emerged about the assassination attempt.

Other commenters and media critics also slammed the Washington Post for a headline stating: "Trump escorted away after loud noises at Pa. rally."

Fox News confirmed the shooting is being investigated as an assassination attempt. The shooter was killed by the Secret Service, and identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man. No motive has yet been released.

One rally attendee was killed.

"The FBI has assumed the role of the lead federal law enforcement agency in the investigation of the incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred earlier today in Butler, Pennsylvania," the FBI said in a statement on Saturday night that was obtained by Fox News Digital.

