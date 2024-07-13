Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

CNN initially downplays Trump assassination attempt, earning conservative lawmakers' ire

'This is disgraceful,' Sen. Josh Hawley said of CNN's headline

By Emma Colton Fox News
Published
Newt Gingrich: I watched a ‘friend get shot in front of me’

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich describes how he felt after former President Trump was shot at his Pennsylvania rally on 'Hannity.'

CNN initially reported the Saturday assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump as if the former president had merely fallen off a stage – a characterization that swiftly earned condemnation from conservative lawmakers and those commenting on social media.

"Secret Service rushes Trump off stage after he falls at rally," CNN's headline read shortly after news broke that there was possible gunfire at a Pennsylvania Trump rally. 

The headline angered conservative lawmakers, as well as others on social media, who described the headline as "conscious deception" and "disgraceful." 

"'Falls at rally'? Is this a real headline? This is disgraceful," Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., posted to X on Friday evening. 

Donald Trump gestures with a bloodied face as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump is assisted by U.S. Secret Service personnel after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024.  (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

"Even in a horrifying moment such as this they just can’t help themselves," Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., posted. 

While addressing the crowd in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening, Trump was seen abruptly grabbing his right ear before ducking and he hit the ground on stage. Secret Service personnel quickly surrounded Trump before he was escorted off the stage, with his right ear covered in blood. 

Before he was ushered out, Trump appeared to yell "Fight!" while giving a fist pump to the crowd to indicate he was alright.

The shocking assassination attempt came just two days before the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where Trump will officially become the party’s presidential nominee. 

Donald Trump Jr. also took issue with CNN's live coverage on Saturday evening, calling the network out for focusing on Trump saying "fight!" to the crowd after he was injured by the shooter. Trump was taken to a local hospital before traveling to New Jersey. 

"Someone attempted to assassinate my father tonight and this is what @CNN is focused on. These people are vile," Trump Jr. posted. 

The headline was "published before we had 100% confirmation of details surrounding the assassination attempt on former President Trump," a CNN spokesperson told Fox News Digital. The piece was updated as more details emerged about the assassination attempt. 

Other commenters and media critics also slammed the Washington Post for a headline stating: "Trump escorted away after loud noises at Pa. rally."

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures with a bloodied face as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024.  (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Fox News confirmed the shooting is being investigated as an assassination attempt. The shooter was killed by the Secret Service, and identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man. No motive has yet been released.

One rally attendee was killed. 

Attendees scatter after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump

Attendees scatter after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump at Butler Farm Show Inc. on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump slumped before being whisked away by Secret Service with injuries visible to the side of his head. Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said the shooter and one audience member are dead and another was injured.    (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

"The FBI has assumed the role of the lead federal law enforcement agency in the investigation of the incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred earlier today in Butler, Pennsylvania," the FBI said in a statement on Saturday night that was obtained by Fox News Digital.

The bureau added: "Special agents of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office responded immediately, to include crisis response team members and evidence response technicians. We will continue to support this investigation with the full resources of the FBI, alongside our partners at the U.S. Secret Service and state and local law enforcement."

