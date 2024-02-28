Expand / Collapse search
Ohio

Clinton-era treasurer honored in Ohio hometown for 30th anniversary of inauguration

Mary Ellen Withrow took office on March 1, 1994

Associated Press
Published
A history-making, record-setting former U.S. treasurer is being celebrated in her Ohio city this week as she marks the 30th anniversary of her swearing-in ceremony.

Democrat Mary Ellen Withrow, 93, plans six appearances Thursday and Friday around Marion, about 50 miles north of Columbus, to mark the occasion. The city is also home to a museum collection of her memorabilia.

Withrow was nominated by former President Bill Clinton and sworn in March 1, 1994.

Mary Ellen Withrow

Then-Treasurer Mary Ellen Withrow personally signs a redesigned $50 bill in San Diego, on Oct. 31, 1997. (AP Photo/Michael Poche, File)

The first person to serve as a local, state and federal treasurer, Withrow served in her Washington role until 2001. She has her signature on more U.S. currency than any other person, setting a mark recognized by the Guinness World Records.

The anniversary festivities include an appearance on WGH Talk radio Thursday to discuss her life and career, as well as appearances Thursday and Friday at four area middle and high schools, including Elgin, on whose school board she got her start in politics in 1969.

Withrow plans to deliver her original acceptance speech at a celebratory reception Friday at the Kingston Residence that is open to the public.

