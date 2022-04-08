Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Supreme Court
Published

Clarence Thomas publicly spotted for first time since being hospitalized

Thomas was released from the hospital on March 25

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was spotted in public Friday for the first time since being hospitalized in March. 

A campaign staffer for former NFL star Herschel Walker, who is running as a Republican for a Senate seat in Georgia, posted a photo with Clarence Thomas on Friday afternoon marking the first time Thomas has been seen since being released from a hospital on March 25 following an undisclosed illness. 

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas delivers a keynote speech during a dedication of Georgia new Nathan Deal Judicial Center in Atlanta, Feb. 11, 2020.

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas delivers a keynote speech during a dedication of Georgia new Nathan Deal Judicial Center in Atlanta, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

JUSTICE THOMAS PARTICIPATES IN ARGUMENTS REMOTELY AFTER LENGTHY HOSPITAL STAY

"Herschel got to spend time with Justice Thomas while in DC to receive the Horatio Alger Award this week," Walker Communications Director Mallory Blount tweeted Friday.

Thomas is an honorary board member of the Horatio Alger Association, which is one of the nation's largest need-based, privately-funded college scholarship providers.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

JUDICIAL CRISIS NETWORK PUTS $1.5M BEHIND AD ACCUSING JUDGE JACKSON OF MISUNDERSTANDING JUSTICE THOMAS

Thomas was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., with "flu-like symptoms" for a week due to an illness that the Supreme Court said was not related to the coronavirus. The 73-year-old missed a week of oral arguments entirely before participating remotely the following week. 

Thomas has served on the Supreme Court since 1991 after being nominated by former President George H.W. Bush to succeed Thurgood Marshall, the nation's first Black justice. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Herschel Walker, Republican senate candidate for Georgia, speaks after being brought on stage by former U.S. President Donald Trump at a "Save America" rally.

Herschel Walker, Republican senate candidate for Georgia, speaks after being brought on stage by former U.S. President Donald Trump at a "Save America" rally. (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Thomas, as the most senior justice, decides who writes the majority opinion if Chief Justice John Roberts is in the minority on a case. 

Fox News’ Shannon Bream and Bill Mears contributed to this report

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

More from Politics