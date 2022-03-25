Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas released from hospital after nearly a week

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was released from the hospital Friday morning following a nearly week-long stay for an infection.

Thomas, 73, had been sick with an infection and was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday evening after experiencing "flu-like" symptoms. Thomas did not participate in oral arguments in the courtroom this week.

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE THOMAS HOSPITALIZED WITH INFECTION, EXPECTED TO BE RELEASED IN A 'DAY OR TWO'

The Supreme Court said Sunday that Thomas underwent tests, was being treated with intravenous antibiotics and was expected to be released "in a day or two."

JUDICIAL CRISIS NETWORK PUTS $1.5M BEHIND AD ACCUSING JUDGE JACKSON OF MISUNDERSTANDING JUSTICE THOMAS

Thomas's hospital stay coincided with confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to become President Biden’s first Supreme Court justice. If confirmed, she’ll succeed Justice Stephen Breyer who is retiring at end of the court’s term this summer.

The court’s ideological makeup would still remain the same as a 6-3 conservative majority.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thomas has been on the Supreme Court since 1991 after being nominated by former President George H.W. Bush to succeed Thurgood Marshall, the nation's first Black justice.

As the most senior justice, Thomas decides who writes the majority opinion if Chief Justice John Roberts is in the minority on a case.