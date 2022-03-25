Expand / Collapse search
Supreme Court
Published

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas released from hospital after nearly a week

Thomas is the longest serving judge on the court

Marisa Schultz
By Marisa Schultz , Bill Mears , Shannon Bream | Fox News
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was released from the hospital Friday morning following a nearly week-long stay for an infection. 

Thomas, 73, had been sick with an infection and was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday evening after experiencing "flu-like" symptoms. Thomas did not participate in oral arguments in the courtroom this week.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

The Supreme Court said Sunday that Thomas underwent tests, was being treated with intravenous antibiotics and was expected to be released "in a day or two."

Thomas's hospital stay coincided with confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to become President Biden’s first Supreme Court justice. If confirmed, she’ll succeed Justice Stephen Breyer who is retiring at end of the court’s term this summer.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 26: Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas attends the ceremonial swearing-in ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett to be the U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice on the South Lawn of the White House October 26, 2020 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 26: Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas attends the ceremonial swearing-in ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett to be the U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice on the South Lawn of the White House October 26, 2020 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The court’s ideological makeup would still remain the same as a 6-3 conservative majority. 

Thomas has been on the Supreme Court since 1991 after being nominated by former President George H.W. Bush to succeed Thurgood Marshall, the nation's first Black justice. 

As the most senior justice, Thomas decides who writes the majority opinion if Chief Justice John Roberts is in the minority on a case. 

