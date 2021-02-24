Citizens United rolls out anti-Biden campaign to 'fight back' against agenda, defend Trump's record

EXCLUSIVE: Citizens United on Thursday rolled out a new anti-Biden campaign in an effort to "fight back" against President Biden's agenda and defend the "successful America first policies" of former President Trump.

Citizens United, the conservative nonprofit famous for its role in loosening campaign finance restrictions, is set to introduce the new project at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla., which begins on Thursday.

Citizens United President David Bossie told Fox News that Citizens United’s new StopBidenAgenda.com is an effort to "fight back."

Bossie told Fox News that Biden "did not receive a mandate to impose his radical agenda on America and we won’t let him undo the successful America first policies of Donald Trump without a fight."

The website will feature videos and op-eds and will allow supporters to join petitions as well as stay up to date on Citizens United investigations and ongoing Freedom of Information Act litigation "in order to hold Biden accountable."

The website features petitions for supporters to join, including one to "restore trust in our elections," another to "fight the Biden amnesty," and another to "appoint a special counsel" to take on the federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax affairs.

The website features Citizens United’s top "stop agenda issues," including "constitutional issues, taxes, jobs, economy, climate, border security, China, Middle East, and Law & Order."

"The site will be continuously updated with the hottest content," Bossie told Fox News.

"Since the Never-Trump resistance warriors and fake news liberal media refuse to cover how the Biden administration’s radical, liberal agenda will impact the lives of everyday Americans, we decided to launch this project to educate the American people," Bossie said.

"The media covers Biden’s early bedtimes and cozy fires in the Oval Office and how he plays video games with his grandchildren," Bossie told Fox News. "Two sets of rules. Trump never got this type of coverage."

Bossie also pointed to Big Tech, saying that as tech companies end "the moratorium on political ads, we will be the first out of the gate with Google, Facebook and online ad campaigns."

"This project is part of our overall effort to defeat the Biden agenda and will include TV and radio ad campaigns as warranted," Bossie said.

Meanwhile, CPAC 2020 was one of the last major in-person events before the coronavirus pandemic began.

The annual conservative event has moved from Maryland to Orlando due to coronavirus restrictions. Masks are required in all public spaces of CPAC due to regulations in Orange County and the Hyatt hotel, where the conference is being held. Some of the peripheral activities around CPAC like book signings have been pared back to limit face-to-face contact.

CPAC is bringing a high-profile slate of Republican speakers, including top lawmakers like Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Josh Hawley, R-Mo. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be there. So will high-profile state officials like Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. American Conservative Union President Matt Schlapp still expects a crowded hall for the conference's top speeches and a large number of politically engaged high school and college students.

Former President Trump will speak at the conference as the headliner on Sunday afternoon, the final day of the conference. And his son Donald Trump Jr. will be headlining the first full day of CPAC on Friday.

Notably absent at CPAC will be any Republicans who have been vocally critical of Trump. Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Ben Sasse, R-Neb., won't be present. Neither will Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who was the highest-ranking House Republican to vote to impeach Trump earlier this year.

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.