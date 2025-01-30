Chris Wright confirmed to serve as Trump's Secretary of Energy

Expand / Collapse search
Aubrie Spady
Published
CEO Chris Wright has been confirmed by the Senate to serve as President Donald Trump's secretary of energy, where he will be at the helm of shaping the president's "Drill, baby, drill" agenda.

Wright received bipartisan support from members of the Senate after being selected by Trump to lead the energy agency under his administration. 

The Trump nominee, who has served as the CEO and founder of Liberty Energy Inc. since 2011, advanced through the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee before his nomination was put on the floor for a final vote.

He was confirmed on Monday night in a bipartisan vote, 59 to 38. 

TRUMP ENERGY NOMINEE HECKLED BY CLIMATE PROTESTERS, DERIDED BY DEM SENATOR AS ‘ENTHUSIAST FOR FOSSIL FUELS’

Liberty Oilfield Services CEO Chris Wright at Liberty on Jan. 17, 2018.

Liberty Oilfield Services CEO Chris Wright at Liberty on Jan. 17, 2018. (Andy Cross/The Denver Post)

Upon his swearing-in, Wright will begin working closely with Trump to spearhead his energy agenda over the next four years.

TRUMP AG PICK PAM BONDI CLEARS JUDICIARY COMMITTEE, WILL GET CONFIRMATION VOTE IN SENATE

The 47th president has made energy a focus of his first two weeks in office, declaring an "energy emergency" on his first day in office, lifting former President Joe Biden's pause on liquefied natural gas exports and axing climate standards set by the previous administration. 

President-elect Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has made energy a focus of his first two weeks in office. (Rebecca Noble)

Wright's energy vision aligns with that of Trump's, telling lawmakers during his confirmation hearing that his first focus would be on unleashing American energy and increasing energy production in the U.S.

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

