Chris Christie: Michael Cohen is a ‘tour guide’ for New York prosecutors investigating Trump

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says President Trump should be more worried about the prosecutors in New York than those working on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team, saying the Southern District of New York now has a “tour guide” in former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

“Bob Mueller, I've said for nine months, is not the person to worry about. The person to worry about, the people to worry about, are the prosecutors in Manhattan,” Christie said on Fox News’ "Todd Starnes Radio Show" on Friday as he promotes his new book, “Let Me Finish.”

Referencing federal prosecutors with the Southern District of New York, Christie said: “they have no restriction on what they can look at. Bob Mueller has to stay within the four corners of Russia.”

“In Manhattan, they can look at his business, the can look at his personal life,” Christie said. “They can look at the inaugural, which they're doing. They have no restrictions on what they can look at and they have two tour guides now. They've got Michael Cohen and Rick Gates, the former executive director of the inaugural and his deputy campaign manager.”

Cohen, who has been sentenced to three years in prison and is cooperating with prosecutors, appeared on Capitol Hill this week and issued a stern denunciation of Trump during an explosive congressional hearing Wednesday.

“He is a racist. He is a conman. And he is a cheat,” Cohen testified, setting the tone for the hearing. After outlining numerous alleged misdeeds by Trump, Cohen expressed regret and repeated the refrain “yet I continued to work for him.”

In December, Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to campaign finance violations, tax evasion and lying to Congress. He agreed to cooperate with prosecutors as part of a deal. The charges against Cohen arose from two separate investigations – one by federal prosecutors in New York, and the other by Mueller.

He is scheduled to report to prison May 6.