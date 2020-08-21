Christie: Joe Biden doesn't mention policy details because 'it would scare the bejesus out of Americans'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden does not want to detail the policies of his “left-wing liberal agenda,” former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said on Friday.

“You didn’t hear any specifics last night from Joe Biden,” the 2016 GOP presidential candidate told “The Brian Kilmeade Show.”

“The reason for that is because his specifics would scare the bejesus out of Americans and he knows that. It’s a crazy left-wing liberal agenda that he has been captive of now and he gave into it in order to get the nomination and he will pursue it if he is elected,” Christie said.

TRUMP SAYS BIDEN SPEECH IS 'JUST WORDS' AT DNC CLOSE

President Trump and his Republican allies were quick to pan Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s acceptance speech on Thursday night.

The president accused the former vice president of making false promises as the Trump campaign reiterated its claim that Biden is “a pawn of the radical leftists.”

In his acceptance speech, Biden vowed to unite an America torn apart by crises ranging from the coronavirus pandemic and the economic upheaval it has caused to partisan divides and racial inequalities.

“Here and now I give you my word, if you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us not the worst," Biden declared. "I’ll be an ally of the light, not our darkness. And make no mistake, united we can and will overcome this season of darkness in America.”

Biden’s promises, however, fell on deaf ears from Trump and his supporters.

Christie said that President Trump has to address the “specifics of what he wants to do for the next four years” in his speech during the Republican National Convention next week.

“And that would force Joe Biden to lay out his specifics,” Christie said.

“America has been in support of what Donald Trump wants to do much more than what Joe Biden, AOC, and Elizabeth Warren want to do.”

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this report.