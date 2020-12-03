Expand / Collapse search
Chinese reporter calls GOP Sen. Martha Blackburn a 'bi---'

Blackburn called the Chinese reporter, a 'puppet of Xi Jinping’s delusional China dream for global domination'

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A senior reporter for China’s state-funded outlet, China Daily, blasted Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on Thursday for her comments on Chinese culture, calling her a “lifetime bi---.”

The incendiary comments were the result of a back-and-forth between the U.S. Senator and Chen Weihua, China Daily’s European Union Bureau Chief.

Blackburn had initially thanked President Donald Trump for the U.S. decision to block imports from a major Chinese producer of cotton goods made with the forced labor of China’s Uyghur ethnic minority.

“Thank you @realDonaldTrump for banning cotton produced by forced Uyghur labor. The U.S. will not support companies that profit off of slave labor,” the Republican Senator tweeted early Thursday morning.

RATCLIFFE URGES BIDEN TO ‘BE HONEST’ ABOUT CHINA THREAT, WARNS AGAINST ‘POLITICIZING INTELLIGENCE’

Blackburn followed that up with another tweet directed at China generally, writing: “China has a 5,000 year history of cheating and stealing. Some things will never change…”

Responding to the tweet, Chen called Blackburn, “the most racist and ignorant US Senator I have seen. A lifetime bi---.”

He followed that up with another tweet, writing: “Wonder why the US Congress would have approval rating as low as 9% (according to Gallup)? It is because people like lowlife Marsha Blackburn were there.”

Blackburn hit back at Chen, calling him a “puppet of Xi Jinping’s delusional China dream for global domination.”

“From Tiananmen Square to Uyghur genocide, Communist China is an expert at slaughtering populations. America will not bow down to sexist communist thugs,” she wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.
