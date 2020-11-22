China president proposes global QR code health system to boost travel amid pandemic

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday proposed using a digital health code system as a “fast track” for orderly travel between countries while calling for stronger international coordination to reestablish cross-border movement amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Xi addressed other world leaders at a virtual meeting for the G-20 Riyadh Summit when he said that a QR code system could help open up travel by allowing for coronavirus test results to be recognized internationally, the South China Morning Post reported.

“We need to further standardize policies and establish fast tracks to facilitate the orderly flow of people,” Xi said according to a transcript obtained by the outlet.

A QR code is a type of barcode that can be scanned and processed by smartphones. According to the paper, a green code indicates a healthy status while yellow and red mean the person must quarantine. China has been using the method to keep track of the health status of citizens and their travel records since February.

It was not immediately clear whether other countries would take part in the system.

Xi also said China is ready to aid other countries in need of coronavirus vaccines as the country currently has five home-grown candidates in Phase III trials, Reuters reported.

“China is willing to strengthen cooperation with other countries in the research and development, production, and distribution of vaccines,” Xi said. “We will fulfill our commitments, offer help and support to other developing countries, and work hard to make vaccines a public good that citizens of all countries can use and can afford.”

China has reported 86,414 total confirmed coronavirus cases as of Saturday.