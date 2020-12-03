Ratcliffe urges Biden to 'be honest' about China threat, warns against 'politicizing intelligence'

EXCLUSIVE: Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe warned the incoming Biden administration against “politicizing intelligence,” urging them to “be honest about” and “acknowledge” that China is the “greatest national security threat that we face.”

In an exclusive interview with Fox News following the publication of an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal that outlined the threat China poses to the United States, Ratcliffe said he has a “unique vantage point” and the “ability to see more threat information than anyone else.”

“The intelligence is so clear that China is our greatest threat,” Ratcliffe said.

“People that equate other things, or say, oh, you know, Russia is a greater threat, they are politicizing intelligence,” Ratcliffe said. “I am hoping now that the election is over, now that people have voted, and if there is a Biden administration, that they will get past politicizing intelligence and be honest about China and acknowledge that China, and China alone is the greatest national security threat that we face.”

Ratcliffe told Fox News that China intends “to dominate economically, militarily and technologically, and is the only country capable of challenging American supremacy across the board.”

“All of the threat streams that we have, from all aspects, militarily, economically, supply chain issues, foreign investment, technologically, cyber issues, cyber warfare, 5G, telecommunications — China is in all of those and they are the only country to be in that space and the only country that threatens America supremacy,” Ratcliffe told Fox News.

When asked whether the United States was in an offensive or defensive position with regard to China, Ratcliffe said the U.S. remains in an offensive place.

“Generals will always tell you that you want to fight from the high ground because it is easier to fight downhill than it is to fight uphill,” Ratcliffe said. “The urgency here is, in part, because we still are the dominant superpower. China wants to change that, but right now we have the ability to meet this challenge fighting downhill.”

"What I don't want is for us not to take advantage and do that," Ratcliffe continued. "We don't ever want to be in a position that we're fighting uphill. We don't want to looking up at China."