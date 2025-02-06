Trump must dump 'One China' policy and recognize 'free' Taiwan, House Republicans say

FIRST ON FOX: Two dozen House Republicans from across the political spectrum are backing a resolution to formally recognize Taiwan – a break from current U.S. policy that would rankle leaders in Beijing.

The resolution, put forth by Reps. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., and Scott Perry, R-Pa., would encourage President Donald Trump to abandon the U.S.’s long-standing "One China" policy and formally recognize Taiwan as autonomous.

"Taiwan has never been under the control of the People’s Republic of China – not even for a single day. It is a free, democratic, and independent nation, and it is past time for U.S. policy to reflect this undeniable objective truth," Tiffany said in a statement.

The resolution implores Trump to support Taiwan’s entry into international trade organizations and negotiate a bilateral U.S.-Taiwan Free Trade Agreement.

The U.S. had established diplomatic relations with Taiwan until 1979, when President Jimmy Carter cut off formal ties with Taipei and recognized the Communist regime in Beijing.

Congress then passed the Taiwan Relations Act, which created legal authority for unofficial relations with Taiwan and continued military aid.

Currently, only 12 independent countries recognize the Taipei government. A change in U.S. policy would likely be viewed as a threat by Beijing. When the U.S. sent a military aid package to Taiwan in December, China's foreign ministry warned Washington was "playing with fire" and called for a stop to "dangerous moves that undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait."

U.S. military analysts have projected 2027 as the year by which China would be fully equipped for a military invasion of Taiwan. And the U.S. has long followed a policy of refusing to say whether it would come to the island’s defense under such a scenario.

Trump slapped an additional 10% tariff on all Chinese goods last week, and China responded in kind with its own export levies. At the same time, Trump has demanded the U.S. take over the Panama Canal to counter Chinese influence.

But Trump’s comments on the campaign trail suggest that he would not be willing to put boots on the ground to face another global superpower in defense of the island democracy.

"I think Taiwan should pay us for defense," Trump told Bloomberg Businessweek in June.

"You know, we're no different than an insurance company. Taiwan doesn't give us anything," he added.

Taiwan and China separated amid civil war in 1949 and China says it is determined to bring the island under its control by force if necessary. China is increasingly encroaching in the region in recent days with military activity in the Taiwan Strait.

The legislation has both interventionist and America First cosponsors, including Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Carlos Gimenez of Florida, Andy Ogles of Tennessee, and Kat Cammack of Florida.