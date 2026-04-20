China-linked route exposed after US seizes Iran-bound ship with suspected dual-use cargo

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An Iranian-flagged cargo ship recently seized by U.S. forces had recently traveled through Chinese ports, spotlighting a supply route now under scrutiny as officials probe suspected dual-use cargo aboard the vessel.

The vessel, Touska, remains in U.S. custody as American forces continue inspecting what maritime security sources told Reuters is likely "dual-use" cargo — materials that can serve both civilian and military purposes — following a voyage from Asia.

Shipping data shows the Touska made multiple recent stops in Zhuhai, a major port in southern China, before transiting through Southeast Asia and heading toward Iran — part of a pathway analysts say has helped Iran sustain trade flows despite U.S. pressure.

The seizure comes as part of a broader U.S. effort to enforce a naval blockade on Iran aimed at pressuring Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping lane.

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The ship had last docked in Port Klang, Malaysia, April 12 and was en route to the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas when it was intercepted, a U.S. official told Fox News.

The Touska was seized in the Gulf of Oman, just outside the Strait of Hormuz, as it was approaching Iranian waters Sunday.

Analysts say attempting to transit amid an active U.S. naval presence suggests the cargo may have been a priority.

"It tried to run the blockade, which seems like a particularly foolish thing to do … which would seem to indicate that there was something aboard that ship that they really perhaps needed in Iran," said Ray Powell, director of SeaLight, a maritime transparency initiative.

Powell said the vessel’s route through Malaysia is notable, describing waters near the Singapore Strait as "infamous for ship-to-ship transfers" due to relatively weak enforcement — a tactic that can make cargo movements harder to trace. He added that the ship’s stops in China raise questions about the origin of its cargo, though what was on board remains unknown.

The Touska’s port calls in China come amid prior reporting identifying shipments of dual-use materials from Chinese ports to Iran, though there is no public evidence tying this vessel’s cargo to any specific supplier.

China on Monday criticized the interception, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun warning the situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains "sensitive and complex," signaling potential diplomatic friction as attention grows around trade routes linking Chinese ports to Iran.

U.S. forces intercepted the vessel after it ignored repeated warnings to stop, according to U.S. Central Command. The Touska was warned for roughly six hours that it was violating the blockade before the guided-missile destroyer Spruance ordered the crew to evacuate the engine room and fired several rounds into that section of the ship, disabling its propulsion.

U.S. Marines then boarded the vessel and took control without reported resistance.

The Strait of Hormuz blockade, announced after negotiations with Iran broke down, targets vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports and is designed to cut off maritime trade while avoiding direct strikes on Iranian territory.

It is part of a wider military campaign, known as Operation Epic Fury, launched in late February following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. The operation has focused on degrading Iran’s military capabilities while using economic pressure to force concessions at the negotiating table.

The strategy has unfolded alongside a fragile ceasefire, brokered through talks involving Pakistan, which is set to expire later this week. U.S. officials had hoped the pressure campaign — including the blockade — would push Iran toward reopening the strait and advancing broader negotiations.

But the interception of the Touska has underscored how quickly tensions can escalate, raising new questions about whether the ceasefire will hold and whether maritime enforcement actions could derail ongoing diplomatic efforts.

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China, which has positioned itself as a mediator in the conflict and maintains deep economic ties with Iran, has already signaled concern over the seizure, warning that such actions could complicate efforts to stabilize the region and reopen key shipping routes.

The Chinese embassy could not immediately be reached for comment.