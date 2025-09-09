Chief Justice Roberts sides with Trump to temporarily freeze $5B in foreign aid spending

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily halted a court order that required the Trump administration to spend $5 billion in foreign aid, siding—at least for now—with Trump’s effort to pull back the funds.

The administrative stay gives the justices more time to weigh the administration’s request to keep the funds frozen. Congress authorized the money, which must be spent by Sept. 30, 2025.

The stay is temporary and could be replaced later this week. Roberts ordered the aid groups to respond by noon Friday.

The money at risk was set aside by Congress for foreign aid, U.N. peacekeeping, and democracy-promotion efforts abroad.

Congress allocated billions for foreign aid last year, including about $11 billion that must be spent or obligated by Sept. 30, the final day of Fiscal Year 2025. Otherwise, the money will expire.

The Trump administration argued in court filings that $4 billion in disputed funds is "contrary to U.S. foreign policy," part of the president’s broader "America First" agenda to claw back U.S. assistance abroad.

Earlier this year, the president also moved to dismantle much of the U.S. Agency for International Development, the government’s primary foreign aid agency.

Aid groups sued the Trump administration over the freeze. In August, the administration responded that it planned to spend $6.5 billion of the disputed funds.

Trump is also trying to block $4 billion through a "pocket rescission," a budget maneuver that bypasses Congress.

On Sept. 3, a judge ruled the administration could not withhold the funding. The court said it must follow appropriations laws unless Congress changes them.

Reuters contributed to this report.