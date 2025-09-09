Charlotte train murder front and center in crucial 2026 Senate battle: 'Soft-on-crime policies'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The deadly stabbing of a Ukrainian refugee aboard a train in Charlotte, North Carolina, is quickly becoming a top issue in a crucial 2026 Senate showdown that could determine if Republicans keep control of the chamber.

The stabbing death of Iryna Zarutska last month on a light-rail train by a man with a long criminal record and history of mental illness quickly grabbed national attention last week after security video of the gruesome attack was released and went viral.

Amid President Donald Trump's focus this summer on spotlighting horrific crimes in Democrat-controlled cities, the slaying is now front-and-center in the North Carolina Senate race to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Thom Tillis.

Trump is placing blame for Zarutska's killing on officials, including former Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who is now running for the Senate.

"The blood of this innocent woman can literally be seen dripping from the killer’s knife, and now her blood is on the hands of the Democrats who refuse to put bad people in jail, including Former Disgraced Governor and ‘Wannabe Senator’ Roy Cooper," Trump charged in a social media post on Monday.

Trump argued that "North Carolina, and every State, needs LAW AND ORDER, and only Republicans will deliver it."

And the president reiterated his support for former Republican National Committee chair Michael Whatley, who launched a Senate campaign in North Carolina with Trump's encouragement and endorsement.

Trump, referring to the slaying of Zarutska, claimed that Whatley "WON'T LET THIS HAPPEN AGAIN."

Whatley, highlighting Trump's comments, charged in a social media post that his "far-left opponent Roy Cooper's spineless, soft-on-crime policies have unleashed predators like Decarlos Brown Jr. and countless other violent thugs who unleash hell on innocent people because they know they'll face no real justice."

And Whatley argued that "Democrat policies don't just fail—they endanger the lives of everyday Americans.

Brown, who is Black, was arrested soon after the stabbing and charged with first-degree murder. According to police records, he had been arrested 14 times over the past dozen years.

Whatley, the White House, and other conservatives, are pointing to then-Gov. Cooper's 2020 executive order establishing a Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice for the release of Brown following a five-year sentence for robbery.

"Roy Cooper cannot escape that he was in charge. He set the tone. He made the policy," Whatley campaign spokesperson Danielle Alvarez told Fox News Digital. "He's in lock step with the failed polices of national Democrats, and he is to blame for this horrific murder."

The task force, amid other reforms following the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis that sparked nationwide unrest, recommended eliminating cash bail for many misdemeanors, among other suggestions.

But the task force didn't call for the release of people convicted of crimes, and the recommendations were released after Brown was released from prison.

Cooper's campaign called the attack "a heartbreaking, despicable act of evil" and accused Whatley of "lying again because he knows his support for federal policies that cut local and state law enforcement funding is wrong for North Carolina."

The campaign added that "Roy Cooper knows North Carolinians need to be safe in their communities; he spent his career prosecuting violent criminals and drug dealers, increasing the penalties for violence against law enforcement, and keeping thousands of criminals off the streets and behind bars."

Even before the killing of Zarutska, Republicans had been aiming to characterize Cooper as a far-left Democrat. But beating Cooper, who has won statewide six times — four times as attorney general and twice as governor — won't be easy.

Cooper's campaign launch earlier this summer appeared to bolster the Democrats' chances of flipping a key GOP-held seat as they try to take a big bite out of the Republicans' 53–47 Senate majority.