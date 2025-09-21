Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Erika Kirk

Charlie Kirk's widow recalls Usha Vance's support in aftermath of his death: 'Exactly what I needed to hear'

The second lady shared airplane analogy to comfort Erika Kirk after Turning Point USA founder's assassination

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
close
Charlie would tell me to 'put on the full armor of God and get back to work': JD Vance Video

Charlie would tell me to 'put on the full armor of God and get back to work': JD Vance

Vice President JD Vance remembers his friend Charlie Kirk.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

At Sunday’s memorial service for Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, his widow, Erika Kirk, shared a moment of comfort she received from second lady Usha Vance in the immediate aftermath of his assassination, calling her a "precious woman."

Erika Kirk explained how she had confided in Vance about how she did not know how she could endure the loss of her husband and the father of their two children. Vance offered an analogy about the final 15 minutes of a turbulent airplane ride, when all a parent can think about is getting through to the landing.

TRUMP TO HONOR CHARLIE KIRK AT ARIZONA MEMORIAL, TENS OF THOUSANDS OF YOUNG CONSERVATIVES EXPECTED TO ATTEND

The second lady "told me, you will get through these 15 minutes and the next 15 minutes after that," Erika Kirk described. "Usha, I don't think you realized it then, but those words were exactly what I needed to hear." 

Charlie Kirk Memorial in Arizona

Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, arrives on stage to speak during the public memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Sept. 21, 2025. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Vice President JD Vance also addressed the packed crowd at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, earlier in the evening, delivering a stirring tribute to his close friend.

"They tried to silence our dear friend Charlie Kirk," JD Vance said. "And tonight, we speak with Charlie and for Charlie, louder than ever."

JD VANCE BLAMES KIRK ASSASSINATION ON 'LEFT-WING POLITICAL RADICALIZATION' OF SHOOTER

The vice president praised Charlie Kirk’s unwavering defense of the family and traditional values as the foundation of a thriving society.

Charlie Kirk Memorial in Arizona

Vice President JD Vance speaks during a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, Sept. 21, 2025. (Daniel Cole/Reuters )

"Charlie brought the truth that young people deserve to stake (in) the future, and that they deserve to have a voice," JD Vance said. 

But JD Vance stressed that Charlie Kirk’s true legacy was not just in what he said publicly, but in the life he lived daily. 

VANCE SAYS HE OWES 'SO MUCH' TO CHARLIE KIRK WHILE GUEST-HOSTING SHOW, PRAISES 'VISIONARY' CONSERVATIVE LEADER

"Charlie, he did so much more than tell the truth. He lived it," JD Vance remarked, adding that the conservative activist's passion for history and ideas gave him a vision for America’s future. 

"In this he showed all of us how to carry on after his death," the vice president concluded.

Vances deboard Air Force Two with Erika Kirk

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance deboard Air Force Two with Erika Kirk, widow of slain Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, Sept. 11, 2025, in Phoenix. (KSAZ)

Charlie Kirk was a close confidant of JD Vance’s, both personally and politically. The Turning Point USA founder was considered by JD Vance to have been pivotal in President Donald Trump’s decision to choose him as a running mate in the 2024 election.

Following Charlie Kirk's assassination, JD Vance and Usha Vance accompanied Erika Kirk aboard Air Force Two to return his casket to Arizona. In Salt Lake City, the vice president walked alongside the flag-draped casket of his friend as it was carried across the tarmac.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

JD Vance also filled in for his "dear friend" on "The Charlie Kirk Show" where he similarly expressed his thoughts about his assassination.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue