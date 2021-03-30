Care-free Chris Cuomo steps out for COVID-19 vaccine amid testing scandal

Peace off!

Chris Cuomo, the CNN-host younger brother of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, gave a two-finger salute as he headed to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the Hamptons on Tuesday — amid the growing scandal over preferential testing he allegedly received from his governor brother.

Sporting a light blue shirt, dark shorts and a baseball cap and mask, Cuomo held his right arm aloft to offer the gesture to a photographer.

The "Cuomo Prime Time" host, 50, was en route to a Hamptons vaccination center.

Cuomo — who chronicled his battle with the coronavirus on his show last year — stepped out one day after The Washington Post detailed how a top state physician allegedly made several hours-long visits to his Hamptons home in 2020 to test him for the virus.

Among those also allegedly receiving priority testing at the governor’s behest were his elderly mother Matilda Cuomo, his fashion-designer brother-in-law Kenneth Cole, and key members of his political inner circle, sources told The Washington Post and, last week, The Albany Times-Union.

"To the extent this occurred, the governor was not aware," Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi told The Washington Post in response to the allegations.

The alleged preferential treatment is the subject of an ethics complaint by state Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt (R-Lockport), and will be covered under an ongoing probe by the state Assembly as a possible prelude to impeachment proceedings sparked by sexual harassment and misconduct allegations.

County leaders on Sunday told The Post that the alleged preferential treatment came as the Cuomo administration partially rebuffed their requests for expanded testing in nursing homes.