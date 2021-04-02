Lawmakers react to death of one officer and injury of another at Capitol

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was among those who sent his prayers to the police officers injured in a deadly Good Friday attack at the Capitol.

Lawmakers were not at work at the Capitol complex Friday, since Congress is on spring recess, and many had returned home to their districts.

"Praying for the United States Capitol Police officers who were attacked at the Capitol," McConnell tweeted. "We are still learning what’s taken place. Grateful to all the USCP and first responders who are on the scene."

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., also tweeted support for the officers.

"Please join me in prayer for the two Capitol Police officers and their families," McCarthy tweeted. "They reacted quickly and bravely, as did all the other first responders at the scene. The whole country is pulling for them right now."

A car rammed into two Capitol Police officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon, and the driver got out of the vehicle while appearing to brandish a knife before being shot by authorities, law enforcement officials said.

Both Capitol Police officers and the driver were taken to the hospital, and one officer has since been declared dead, according to sources. The driver who was shot by police has died, a law enforcement source told Fox News.

The crash and shooting happened at a security checkpoint near the Capitol as Congress is on recess. It comes as the Washington region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren mourned the loss of the officer. "My heart goes out to the loved ones of the officer killed at the Capitol today, the officer who remains hospitalized, and to the entire @Capitol Police force who protect us every day," she tweeted.

"This is another tragedy," she added.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., thanked all the officers who protect the Capitol.

"The brave men and women of the United States Capitol Police put their lives on the line every day to protect the heart of our democracy," Klobuchar said in a statement. "We are hoping and praying for the recovery of those injured in the line of duty."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.