Canada

Canada moves to limit immigration amid strained relations with US

Prime Minister Trudeau currently trails in polls ahead of next year's election

By Michael Lee Fox News
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is rolling back the country's migrant worker program amid backlash at home and strained relations with the United States.

The Canadian government has come under increasing pressure from the U.S. to stem the flow of worker migrants coming across the border by rolling back one of the most permissive immigration policies in the world, according to a report from the Financial Times.

"U.S. lawmakers are calling to harden the northern border with Canada because of the fears of illegal migration from Canada," Glenn Cowan, the founder and chief executive of the security company One9, told the Financial Times. "Stemming the flow of these visas will bolster U.S. relations."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (David Kawai/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The comments come as Trudeau has faced increased domestic backlash over Canada's foreign worker program, a reversal of the prime minister's previous boasting about the openness of his country's migration system.

But facing a deficit in the polls ahead of next year's election in the country, Trudeau told reporters last week that he was "looking at the various [migration] streams to make sure, as we move forward, Canada remains a place that is positive in its support for immigration but also responsible in the way we integrate and make pathways for success."

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has accused Trudeau of destroying the country's immigration system, arguing that Canada had to aim for "smaller population growth" going forward.

Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Under the new rules, Trudeau said the amount of low-wage workers Canadian companies could hire would be slashed by 10%-20% while also hinting at broader immigration reform later this year, the report notes.

But some business leaders worry that rolling back the program could stunt the supply of cheap labor for Canadian companies, while others have credited the program with helping Canada recover from pandemic-era economic woes.

Others, however, argue that the flow of migrants into the country has contributed to rising youth unemployment, skyrocketing housing costs, and pressure on the country's health care system.

biden on stage flag

President Biden, left, and Democrat presidential nominee Vice President Harris arrive to speak about the administration's efforts to lower costs during an event at Prince Georges Community College in Largo, Md., Aug. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Meanwhile, President Biden and Vice President Harris have come under increased pressure in the U.S. to stem the flow of migrants coming into the country after record-setting border crossings between 2021 and 2023. The issue has proven to be an important one for voters, who have consistently ranked it near the top of their concerns and have forced Harris to attempt to carve out a tougher stance on immigration ahead of November's election.

The prime minister's office did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

