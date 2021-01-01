Gavin Newsom recall effort gains momentum: Tammy Bruce says Californians in 'dire straits'

The push to remove California Gov. Gavin Newsom is a "nonpartisan issue," Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce argued on "Fox & Friends."

The "Get Tammy Bruce" Fox Nation host, who once helped in the only successful recall attempted since 1911 against California Gov. Gray Davis in 2003, slammed Newsom as not being for the people of his state as the campaign to recall him gained a major boost in donations.

"The concern is that Gavin Newsom is doing things that benefit that lobbyist and those interests as opposed to benefiting the people of California," Bruce told co-host Griff Jenkins.

"How do you know?" she added. "Because the people of California are in dire straits and Gavin Newsom and his friends are not."

Bruce said "it's the economy, the handling of COVID, the corruption, this lobbyist guy. Californians don't like it and I think it'll be successful."

The effort to recall Newsom, which was launched on June 10, comes amid a Los Angeles Times report on his friendship with lobbyist Jason Kinney, who was at the dinner party Newsom attended unmasked at The French Laundry in Napa Valley. The governor was highly criticized for dining in person at an establishment that features a white truffle and caviar dinner for $1,200 per person.

The push to remove Newsom also comes after the state reportedly gave away roughly $2 billion in fraudulent unemployment benefits in one of the states hit hardest by the pandemic.

In November, a judge extended the signature deadline to March 17, 2021, after supporters argued their deadline should be extended 120 days due to COVID-19 hindering their efforts.

Anne Dunsmore, the campaign manager and finance director of Rescue California 2021, told Fox News in December that the effort was a "citizen tide" against the missteps Newsom had taken during the pandemic.

"Closing the beaches and closing the parks really was the beginning, that I saw on the ground, of the beginning of the end for him, as far as people taking the recall stuff seriously," Dunsmore said.

