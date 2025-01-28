Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

California

California man submits ballot initiative asking voters if state should become its own country

The proposal must collect at least 546,651 signatures from registered voters by July 22 to qualify for the November 2028 ballot

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Rural California counties push to form new state away from Democratic-run cities Video

Rural California counties push to form new state away from Democratic-run cities

The founder of New California State says rural residents have been forgotten by lawmakers in Sacramento.

A California man is leading the charge to have the state split from the United States. 

The office of California Secretary of State Shirley Weber said Marcus Evans can begin collecting signatures to put the questions to voters. 

"Should California leave the United States and become a free and independent country?" the question reads. 

LA FIRES: 'MILLION DOLLAR LISTING' STARS RAISE ALARM ABOUT ILLEGAL PRICE GOUGING

Hollywood Sign

Hollywood sign in California. (Joshua Comins/Fox News)

To qualify for the November 2028 ballot, Evans must collect the signatures of at least 546,651 registered voters by July 22. If approved, the measure wouldn't trigger independence for the Golden State. 

Instead it would declare a "vote of no confidence in the United States of America" and an "expression of the will of the people of California" to become an independent country without changing the state’s government or its relationship with the U.S.

In addition, a 20-member commission would be established to study whether California could govern itself and its viability as a nation. 

RICKI LAKE SAYS REBUILDING AFTER LA FIRES DESTROYED HER HOME IS 'EXHAUSTING AND PARALYZING'

California Capitol aerial view

An aerial view of the California State Capitol on February 01, 2023, in Sacramento, California. (Justin Sullivan/Justin Sullivan)

Secession from the U.S. would require a constitutional amendment, which would need approval from two-thirds of states.

Despite the proposal, the California constitution notes that the state "is an inseparable part of the United States of America." 

"The U.S. Constitution includes neither a mechanism for a state to secede from the United States nor a provision for a single state to be an autonomous nation within the United States," the California Legislative Analyst's Office states. 

San Francisco landmark Golden Gate Bridge

The Golden Gate Bridge is awash in warm light from the setting sun in San Francisco, California, February 13, 2015.  (Photo by John Gress/Corbis via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to Evans. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics