California man submits ballot initiative asking voters if state should become its own country

A California man is leading the charge to have the state split from the United States.

The office of California Secretary of State Shirley Weber said Marcus Evans can begin collecting signatures to put the questions to voters.

"Should California leave the United States and become a free and independent country?" the question reads.

To qualify for the November 2028 ballot, Evans must collect the signatures of at least 546,651 registered voters by July 22. If approved, the measure wouldn't trigger independence for the Golden State.

Instead it would declare a "vote of no confidence in the United States of America" and an "expression of the will of the people of California" to become an independent country without changing the state’s government or its relationship with the U.S.

In addition, a 20-member commission would be established to study whether California could govern itself and its viability as a nation.

Secession from the U.S. would require a constitutional amendment, which would need approval from two-thirds of states.

Despite the proposal, the California constitution notes that the state "is an inseparable part of the United States of America."

"The U.S. Constitution includes neither a mechanism for a state to secede from the United States nor a provision for a single state to be an autonomous nation within the United States," the California Legislative Analyst's Office states.

