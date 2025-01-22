Ricki Lake says rebuilding after LA fires destroyed her home is 'exhausting and paralyzing'

Ricki Lake is determined to rebuild her dream home.

The "Hairspray" actress vowed that she and her husband, Ross Burningham, wouldn’t sell their land in Malibu after their home burned down earlier this month in the Palisades Fire.

The 56-year-old revealed that her home took more than seven years to build from the ground up, and going forward she would create "something else just as magical."

"My home in Malibu was a sanctuary, a hub for so many friends and loved ones. Too many gatherings to count. Endless areas on the property to hang, dance and play," she wrote on Instagram on Monday. "It is exhausting and paralyzing right now to try and wrap my head around how I will do it all again…..but I will."

Since she revealed on social media that her house burned down, she has shared dozens of photos and videos of her modern ocean-view home, which had a swimming pool, ocean-view terrace and a well-cared-for garden. She also included photos of her husband, dog and friends like Rosie O'Donnell at the house.

Over the weekend, Lake explained that she has been staying in a friend’s guest house and her life "feels really, really strange right now."

"I’m just this close to full waterworks, and I’m also like numb," she said in a video. "I can’t feel anything. I can only describe what we’re experiencing."

She said she can’t imagine what other people who have young children, multiple pets or other complications are going through after losing their homes.

"I can’t imagine the suffering that other people are facing, I just know my own suffering and hardship right now," she explained in the video.

Lake said that people had been reaching out to her to see how her family is doing, and she said, "To be honest, we’re meh."

"It’s so freaking depressing and sad and scary," she said.

She added that she got out of her Malibu home "very last-minute" because they had planned to stay and fight the fire with special equipment they have, but it got too dangerous with the winds and "we got out of there in a massive hurry."

The former talk show host said there were so many things she wishes she had taken, like her kids’ baby albums, her grandparents’ albums and her wardrobe, but she was able to get a coat that has special meaning for her and was made for her by a friend after she lost her second husband to suicide. The coat was made from her late husband’s shirt.

I’m so happy I have it," she said through tears while wearing the coat in the video. "It’s one of the things I cherish the most and the fact that I still have it – it’s not home, it doesn’t make up for everything that we lost, but I have this, and this makes me really, really, really happy."

She added, "I can’t handle the level of emotions that’s going through my heart and soul and like I can’t cry anymore."

She asked people to "please continue to keep us in your thoughts and all the people in L.A.," she said, adding that she’s "not a big prayer," but she's been "praying a lot in the last few days."

"My house was vibe," she continued. "I’m planning to rebuild. We’re definitely not selling that land. We’re going to build something different there. That land is sacred. That land is magical."

She added, "We’re in deep mourning," but "we’re going to create something else just as magical."