Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment

Ricki Lake says rebuilding after LA fires destroyed her home is 'exhausting and paralyzing'

The 'Hairspray' actress said she built her Malibu home from the ground up over a period of seven and half years

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Elizabeth Chambers calls LA Fires ‘a disaster,’ says not enough was done Video

Elizabeth Chambers calls LA Fires ‘a disaster,’ says not enough was done

Hollywood actress Elizabeth Chambers tells Fox News Digital not enough was being done after the LA fires spread throughout the impacted area.

Ricki Lake is determined to rebuild her dream home. 

The "Hairspray" actress vowed that she and her husband, Ross Burningham, wouldn’t sell their land in Malibu after their home burned down earlier this month in the Palisades Fire

The 56-year-old revealed that her home took more than seven years to build from the ground up, and going forward she would create "something else just as magical." 

"My home in Malibu was a sanctuary, a hub for so many friends and loved ones. Too many gatherings to count. Endless areas on the property to hang, dance and play," she wrote on Instagram on Monday. "It is exhausting and paralyzing right now to try and wrap my head around how I will do it all again…..but I will."

CALIFORNIA FIRES: ESSENTIAL PHONE NUMBERS FOR LOS ANGELES-AREA RESIDENTS AND HOW YOU CAN HELP THEM

A split of Ricki Lake at her home and home's ocean view

Ricki Lake is determined to rebuild her dream home.  (Ricki Lake/Instagram)

Since she revealed on social media that her house burned down, she has shared dozens of photos and videos of her modern ocean-view home, which had a swimming pool, ocean-view terrace and a well-cared-for garden. She also included photos of her husband, dog and friends like Rosie O'Donnell at the house. 

Over the weekend, Lake explained that she has been staying in a friend’s guest house and her life "feels really, really strange right now." 

"I’m just this close to full waterworks, and I’m also like numb," she said in a video. "I can’t feel anything. I can only describe what we’re experiencing." 

Ricki Lake's burned out home

The remains of Lake's home.  (Ricki Lake/Instagram)

"My home in Malibu was a sanctuary, a hub for so many friends and loved ones. Too many gatherings to count. Endless areas on the property to hang, dance and play. It is exhausting and paralyzing right now to try and wrap my head around how I will do it all again…..but I will."

— Rick Lake

She said she can’t imagine what other people who have young children, multiple pets or other complications are going through after losing their homes. 

Ricki Lake with her husband

Ricki Lake at her Malibu house with her husband, Ross Burningham.  (Ricki Lake/Instagram)

CAMERON MATHESON WARNS AGAINST LA FIRE COMMENT THAT CAN BE DEVASTATING TO VICTIMS

"I can’t imagine the suffering that other people are facing, I just know my own suffering and hardship right now," she explained in the video. 

Lake said that people had been reaching out to her to see how her family is doing, and she said, "To be honest, we’re meh." 

"It’s so freaking depressing and sad and scary," she said. 

She added that she got out of her Malibu home "very last-minute" because they had planned to stay and fight the fire with special equipment they have, but it got too dangerous with the winds and "we got out of there in a massive hurry." 

Ricki Lake's garden

Ricki Lake's Malibu garden.  (Ricki Lake/Instagram)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The former talk show host said there were so many things she wishes she had taken, like her kids’ baby albums, her grandparents’ albums and her wardrobe, but she was able to get a coat that has special meaning for her and was made for her by a friend after she lost her second husband to suicide. The coat was made from her late husband’s shirt.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

I’m so happy I have it," she said through tears while wearing the coat in the video. "It’s one of the things I cherish the most and the fact that I still have it – it’s not home, it doesn’t make up for everything that we lost, but I have this, and this makes me really, really, really happy." 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lake with her beloved coat

Lake with her beloved coat, which she managed to save from the fire.  (Ricki Lake/Instagram)

She added, "I can’t handle the level of emotions that’s going through my heart and soul and like I can’t cry anymore." 

She asked people to "please continue to keep us in your thoughts and all the people in L.A.," she said, adding that she’s "not a big prayer," but she's been "praying a lot in the last few days." 

"My house was vibe," she continued. "I’m planning to rebuild. We’re definitely not selling that land. We’re going to build something different there. That land is sacred. That land is magical." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added, "We’re in deep mourning," but "we’re going to create something else just as magical." 

Trending