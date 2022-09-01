California inmate facing felony charges escapes from jail's high security exercise yard

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California inmate escaped from the Butte County jail yard Wednesday, and officials have launched a manhunt for his recapture.

Miles Bondley, 34, broke out of what the county sheriff's office described as a "fully-enclosed, high security yard," and authorities are still trying to figure out how he did it.

Bondley was awaiting trial for several charges, including burglary, stalking, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted arson, victim/witness dissuasion and domestic violence, the Butte County Sheriff's Office said.

The office estimated that Bondley escaped between 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m.

MISSISSIPPI INMATES ESCAPE PRISON AFTER CUTTING A HOLE IN THE ROOF

"Correctional staff are actively investigating to determine how Bondley managed to escape the yard. Deputies and local law enforcement agencies were notified of the escape and deputies immediately began a search for Bondley," the Butte County Sheriff's Office added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities have told the public to be on the lookout for Bondley, who they suggested could be identified by his tattoos, including the name "Linda" on the right side of his neck.

VIRGINIA INMATES ESCAPE FROM FEDERAL PRISON

He is described as "dangerous," and individuals who see him are instructed not to approach and instead call 911.