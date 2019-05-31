Pete Buttigieg 'rags to riches' story is false, brother-in-law tells Laura Ingraham

Pastor Rhyan Glezman, brother-in-law of Pete Buttigieg, said Thursday evening that the “rags to riches” narrative in a newspaper profile about the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and his husband is a lie.

The “story couldn’t be further from the truth,” Glezman explained on Fox News' “The Ingraham Angle” about the Washington Post article, which claimed that Chasten Buttigieg -- the candidate's spouse -- had been “shunned” by his family and even struggled with homelessness.

“There has never been any amount of shunning him from the family. I love my brother dearly. I want the best for him. I want the best for Pete,” Glezman said. He said he thinks Buttigieg made up the story because it helps to have a compelling narrative to stand out in a crowded field of candidates. He added that his family has no memory of Chasten’s supposed homelessness.

He admitted that he had not spoken to Chasten in a year and said his family dynamic has been rocky for nearly a decade.

The born-again Christian, who does not support gay marriage, said if his family shunned anyone, it would have been him for his religious beliefs.

At the end of the interview, Glezman said that he had no plans to vote for his brother-in-law, the mayor of South Bend, Ind.

“Trump in 2020,” he added.

Buttigieg campaign national press secretary Chris Meagher told Fox News that a similar Washington Examiner interview Glezman did this week “misrepresented what Chasten said actually happened.”