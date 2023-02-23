Expand / Collapse search
Buttigieg visits Ohio train derailment site 20 days after wreck

Buttigieg briefed by on-scene Transportation Department personnel amid sharp criticism over response to Ohio train derailment

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
WATCH LIVE: Pete Buttigieg visits site of toxic train derailment Video

WATCH LIVE: Pete Buttigieg visits site of toxic train derailment

The secretary is in East Palestine, Ohio

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg traveled to East Palestine, Ohio, on Thursday to visit the site of the train derailment that spilled toxic chemicals into the environment.

At the site, Buttigieg was briefed by the Transportation Department's on-scene personnel. Later, he will meet with emergency responders and members of the community in East Palestine and receive an update from the National Transportation Safety Board's (NTSB) investigation into the accident.

The Transportation Secretary's visit coincides with the release of the NTSB's preliminary report, which will contain factual findings from the investigation into the Norfolk Southern derailment.

BUTTIGIEG VOWS TO ‘HOLD NORFOLK SOUTHERN ACCOUNTABLE’ AS CRITICISM MOUNTS OVER RESPONSE TO TRAIN DERAILMENT

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited the site of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, on Thursday. 

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited the site of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, on Thursday.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

An undated aerial view of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

An undated aerial view of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. (NTSB)

TRUMP HANDS OUT ‘TRUMP WATER’ SPEAKS TO THE ‘FORGOTTEN’ AMERICAN IN EAST PALESTINE: ‘WE STAND WITH YOU’

About 50 rail cars, including 10 carrying toxic chemicals, derailed on the evening of Feb. 3 in East Palestine, a small town on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border

Officials conducted a controlled release of vinyl chloride from some of the cars three days later to avoid an explosion, sending hydrogen chloride and phosgene into the air. 

EAST PALESTINE MAYOR ASKS FOR ANNUAL COMMUNITY HEALTH CHECKS, SHARES CONCERNS ABOUT RASHES, LONG-TERM EFFECTS

A sign welcomes visitors to the town of East Palestine on February 14, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio. A train operated by Norfolk Southern derailed on February 3, releasing toxic fumes and forcing evacuation of residents. 

A sign welcomes visitors to the town of East Palestine on February 14, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio. A train operated by Norfolk Southern derailed on February 3, releasing toxic fumes and forcing evacuation of residents.  (Angelo Merendino/Getty Images)

Buttigieg, who waited for days before making public comments about the accident, vowed to "hold Norfolk Southern accountable" in a letter sent to the company's CEO Alan Shaw on Sunday.

"This is the right time for Norfolk Southern to take a leadership position within the rail industry, shifting to a posture that focuses on supporting, not thwarting, efforts to raise the standard of U.S. rail safety regulation," Buttigieg wrote in the letter. 

"It is imperative that your company be unambiguous and forthright in its commitment to take care of the residents — now and in the future."

Fox News' Paul Best contributed to this report.

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

