Bush, Rove team up to help raise money in Georgia Senate races

Former President George W. Bush reunited on Tuesday with his one-time top political strategist to help raise money for the Republican incumbent senators running in Georgia's twin Senate runoff elections, where the GOP’s majority in the chamber is up for grabs.

The former president headlined a fundraising call on Zoom, along with Karl Rove, who’s steering the Georgia Battleground Fund, and National Republican Senatorial Committee chair Sen. Todd Young of Indiana, Fox News confirmed.

Last month Rove, who was Bush’s top political adviser during his two presidential campaigns and in the White House, and who’s a longtime Fox News political analyst and a columnist for the Wall Street Journal, was named national finance chair of the fund, which is dedicated to raising money for the reelection of Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Georgia’s Jan. 5 runoff elections will determine whether the Republicans hold on to their majority in the Senate or if the Democrats will control both houses of Congress in addition to the White House.

The appearance by Bush was his first in helping raise money in the Georgia runoffs.

While the former president didn’t back President Trump’s reelection bid this year, he did support other Republican candidates and causes.