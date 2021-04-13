Minnesota mayor removes 'thin blue line' flag outside police station over criticism it's 'inflammatory'

A pro-law enforcement flag that was flying outside Brooklyn Center, Minnesota's police station has been removed amid concerns that it would inflame tensions in the wake of Daunte Wright's death.

At a press conference Tuesday, Mayor Mike Elliott confirmed that he had asked for the "thin blue line" flag's removal.

The pro-police flag has come under scrutiny amid widely-publicized police encounters with Black Americans.

Elliot said he had received "a number of inquiries about the flag. I've gotten inquiries from the ACLU of Minnesota, requests to have that flag taken down because they see it and the community sees it as inflammatory."

"And so, with people coming to the department expressing their anger and seeing the flag -- we don't want the flag to be a flashpoint that angers people and does that in a way that they're going to come to the department," he said at a press conference Tuesday.

Sunday's fatal shooting provoked outrage and ultimately led to Police Chief Tim Gannon's resignation. Officer Kim Potter also resigned after police said she accidentally shot Wright instead of using a Taser.