Gov. Brian Kemp says Biden and Harris making Georgia 'ground zero' for an 'assault on election integrity'

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp took aim at President Biden for his Tuesday speech on voting rights, saying the president's visit to Atlanta to push election reforms was an attempt to make the state the focus of an effort to subvert honest elections.

"Today, Georgia is ground zero for the Biden-Harris assault on election integrity," the Republican governor said on Twitter Tuesday. "Ignoring facts and evidence, this administration has lied about Georgia's Election Integrity Act from the very beginning in an effort to distract from their many failures and rally their base around a federal takeover of elections. But make no mistake, we will not back down."

Kemp's comments come as Biden delivered remarks Tuesday in Georgia as part of a push to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, two Democratic-led pieces of legislation aimed at overhauling the U.S. election system.

Biden argued he wanted to "defend our democracy" while attempting to apply pressure to lawmakers to support the legislation.

Biden also made Georgia a centerpiece of his remarks, heavily criticizing the state for passing an election integrity law last year that the president compared to historical Jim Crow laws.

"The Georgia Republican Party, the state legislature, has now given itself the power to make it easier for partisan actors, their cronies, to remove local election officials," Biden said during his remarks from the Atlanta University Center Consortium on the campus of Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College.

But Kemp argued that the Georgia reforms make it easier for people to vote, accusing Biden of being beholden to "far-left allies" while vowing to "continue fighting for the truth and secure elections in Georgia."

"The Election Integrity Act makes it easy to vote and hard to cheat with common-sense reforms," Kemp said. "But Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Stacey Abrams have never let the truth get in the way of forcing their radical agenda on Georgians and Americans."

Kemp made similar remarks at a Tuesday press conference ahead of Biden's appearance, accusing the Biden administration of attempting "federalize everything," from how "Georgians run their businesses, to what our kids are taught in school, to how we run elections.".