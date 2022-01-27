Breyer wants Supreme Court successor confirmed before retirement takes effect

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer officially notified President Biden of his intent to resign at the end of the court’s current term.

In a letter dated Jan. 27, Breyer specifically expressed his desire to have his successor lined up before he steps down.

DESPITE RAZOR-THIN SENATE MAJORITY, BIDEN FACES FAVORABLE SENATE CONDITIONS FOR SUPREME COURT NOMINEE

"I am writing to tell you that I have decided to retire from regular active judicial service as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, and to serve under the provisions of 28 U.S.C. 371(b)," Breyer wrote, referring to the statute dealing with retired justices and their ability to continue collecting a salary. "I intend this decision to take effect when the Court rises for the summer recess this year (typically late June or early July) assuming that by then my successor has been nominated and confirmed.

Biden spoke Thursday afternoon, thanking Breyer and praising him as an "exemplary justice," before addressing the matter of his replacement.

WHO COULD REPLACE SUPREME COURT JUSTICE STEPHEN BREYER?

"Choosing someone to sit on the Supreme Court, I believe, is one of the most serious constitutional responsibilities a president has," Biden said, stating that his "process is going to be rigorous."

The president then made clear that while has reviewed some possible candidates, he reiterated his pledge to choose a Black woman.

"I’ve made no decision except one: The person I nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience, and integrity, and that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court," Biden said. "It’s long overdue, in my opinion."