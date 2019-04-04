Bret Baier on tonight's Town Hall: Howard Schultz will have to field 'substantive questions on big policy issues'

A special “America’s Election HQ” Town Hall featuring possible presidential candidate Howard Schultz will be co-hosted by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum live from Kansas City, Missouri Thursday night.

Baier appeared on “The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino” and discussed how he and MacCallum will approach tonight’s event.

“We're going to use people here in Kansas City. Democrats, Independents, Republicans will be in attendance asking a whole bunch of different questions. We'll be able to follow up and redirect,” Baier said.

“And the former CEO of Starbucks is going to have to field some substantive questions about big policy issues… He's not officially jumped in this race but clearly he believes he has a lane or he sees one because he's traveling around the country acting like a candidate.”

Schultz, the former CEO of Starbucks, appeared on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday and criticized the policies of 2020 Democratic candidates.

“Well, I think you just showed clips of people who are well-intentioned, love the country but they're out of touch with these kinds of policies that in my view are not realistic,” Schultz said to start the interview, responding to clips of 2020 Democratic candidates calling for policies like the Green New Deal or Medicare for all.

The Town Hall airs on Fox News Thursday at 6:30 PM ET following a 30-minute “Special Report.”