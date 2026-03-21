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Illegal Immigrants

FIRST ON FOX: Border patrol nabs Mexican fugitives in California wanted for murder, child sex crimes

DHS says both suspects entered the US under the Biden administration before California arrests

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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FIRST ON FOX: The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently confirmed agents from the U.S. Border Patrol's San Diego Sector arrested two Mexican fugitives with active warrants for homicide and lewd acts upon a child.

Agents conducted coordinated surveillance on Feb. 26 targeting Silvia Del Rosario Torres-Castro, a Mexican national wanted in Mexico for homicide

Torres-Castro was arrested without incident in Anaheim, California, and turned her over to Mexico’s Fiscalía General de la República (FGR), according to DHS.

Officials said she entered the U.S. illegally in December 2023 under the Biden administration in the Imperial Beach Border Patrol Station’s Area of Responsibility.

Silvia Del Rosario Torres-Castro

Silvia Del Rosario Torres-Castro was wanted in Mexico for homicide. (DHS)

ICE ARRESTS 'WORST OF THE WORST' CRIMINAL ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS INCLUDING MURDERERS AND PEDOPHILES

In a separate surveillance operation on March 6, agents targeted Salvador Suazo-Garcia, a Mexican national wanted in Mexico for lewd and lascivious acts upon a child. 

Agents arrested Suazo-Garcia without incident in Lemon Grove, California, processed him administratively, and turned him over to Mexico’s FGR.

Salvador Suazo-Garcia

Salvador Suazo-Garcia was wanted in Mexico for lewd and lascivious acts upon a child. (DHS)

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Though Suazo-Garcia entered the U.S. legally in May 2021, his visa was revoked based on his alleged crimes in Mexico.

"Thanks to the Biden administration, these dangerous criminal illegal aliens were allowed to roam American streets and make our communities less safe," DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis wrote in a statement to Fox. "These are the types of illegal aliens the media categorizes as ‘non-criminal’ illegal aliens because they lack a rap sheet in the U.S."

Street view of the Homeland Security sign.

Both suspects were arrested in California and turned over to Mexican authorities. (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

Bis said nearly 70% of illegal immigrants ICE has arrested across the country have criminal convictions or pending criminal charges in the U.S. 

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"This statistic doesn’t even account for those wanted for violent crimes in their home country or another country, human rights abusers, gang members, and terrorists," Bis wrote. "Now, thanks to our law enforcement, these two criminal illegals are back in Mexico to face justice for their crimes."

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

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