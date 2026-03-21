FIRST ON FOX: Border patrol nabs Mexican fugitives in California wanted for murder, child sex crimes

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FIRST ON FOX: The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently confirmed agents from the U.S. Border Patrol's San Diego Sector arrested two Mexican fugitives with active warrants for homicide and lewd acts upon a child.

Agents conducted coordinated surveillance on Feb. 26 targeting Silvia Del Rosario Torres-Castro, a Mexican national wanted in Mexico for homicide.

Torres-Castro was arrested without incident in Anaheim, California, and turned her over to Mexico’s Fiscalía General de la República (FGR), according to DHS.

Officials said she entered the U.S. illegally in December 2023 under the Biden administration in the Imperial Beach Border Patrol Station’s Area of Responsibility.

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In a separate surveillance operation on March 6, agents targeted Salvador Suazo-Garcia, a Mexican national wanted in Mexico for lewd and lascivious acts upon a child.

Agents arrested Suazo-Garcia without incident in Lemon Grove, California, processed him administratively, and turned him over to Mexico’s FGR.

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Though Suazo-Garcia entered the U.S. legally in May 2021, his visa was revoked based on his alleged crimes in Mexico.

"Thanks to the Biden administration, these dangerous criminal illegal aliens were allowed to roam American streets and make our communities less safe," DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis wrote in a statement to Fox. "These are the types of illegal aliens the media categorizes as ‘non-criminal’ illegal aliens because they lack a rap sheet in the U.S."

Bis said nearly 70% of illegal immigrants ICE has arrested across the country have criminal convictions or pending criminal charges in the U.S.

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"This statistic doesn’t even account for those wanted for violent crimes in their home country or another country, human rights abusers, gang members, and terrorists," Bis wrote. "Now, thanks to our law enforcement, these two criminal illegals are back in Mexico to face justice for their crimes."