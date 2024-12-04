Border Patrol chief thrilled with Trump border czar pick after 'exhausting' Biden-era crisis: 'I'm excited'

EXCLUSIVE: Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens says he is "excited" by the prospect of incoming Trump border czar Tom Homan leading the charge of deportations and border security – as he pointed to violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua as one of the top threats facing the country.

Owens, who took the position of chief last year, spoke to Fox News’ Griff Jenkins in San Antonio, Texas, in his first interview since the election. He was asked what he thought of the appointment of Homan, a former Border Patrol agent and former head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"I'm excited because Tom Homan is a brother Border Patrol agent. He served time in this uniform. And so I'm excited to see any of our green family make good," he said. "And I'm excited to see what he's going to do."

NYC MAYOR DELIVERS BLUNT MESSAGE TO LEFT-WING CRITICS OVER DESIRE TO MEET WITH TRUMP'S INCOMING BORDER CZAR

"I can tell you that the interior enforcement and the deportations, what they represent is a consequence. They represent a consequence of not following our laws and coming into our country the right way," he said.

There have been tensions between the Biden administration and Border Patrol agents over the handling of the crisis at the southern border. The Border Patrol union has been deeply critical of the administration and backed the Trump campaign during the presidential election.

Owens came into the role as chief in a year that saw record encounters at the southern border. He said "it’s been exhausting" for agents to deal with the last four years at the border. Numbers have dropped sharply recently due in part to a proclamation limiting asylum signed by President Biden in June, but it is unclear if those numbers will remain low for long.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH FOR ON IMMIGRATION AND BORDER SECURITY IN 2025

Owens warned that cartels are adjusting their tactics to get around the new challenges, including increased technology, and he pointed to fentanyl and the violent Venezuelan migrant gang Tren de Aragua as two of the top threats on the agency’s radar.

"It's a very serious threat for us," he said of Tren de Aragua (TdA). "It is one of our top priorities, just like fentanyl. Tomorrow it may be something else, but today it's TdA and fentanyl that they represent some of the biggest threats to our people in this country."

The gang has been linked with a number of high-profile crimes across the U.S. and has expanded its presence and criminal activities into multiple states, including Colorado, where it has reportedly taken over a number of apartment buildings.

Owens also points to the unknowns facing agents, including 250,000 gotaways at the border.

BORDER STATE OFFERS TRUMP MASSIVE PLOT OF LAND TO AID MASS DEPORTATION OPERATION

"We need to make them come to the front door. It's that unknown, and what the intent is that scares me the most and probably any other law enforcement and border security professional that you're going to ask out there. It's why are they coming in, and why aren't they using the front door? And what are they planning on doing that could potentially harm our country and our people?" he said.

He noted that it’s harder to vet migrants from countries where there are no diplomatic relations, meaning it’s much harder to know who is coming into the U.S. He says that what keeps him up at night is the possibility of failure in apprehending threats coming into the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What keeps me up at night is not being successful, knowing that for every person that we miss, for every drug load that we miss, people's lives are forever impacted. And in some cases, people can die. That's something that none of us wants to see," he said.