‘100% on board’: Border state offers Trump massive plot of land to aid mass deportation operation

EXCLUSIVE: Texas is offering the incoming Trump administration a tract of more than 1,400 acres on which to stage its mass deportation operation when it enters office in January, as the transition team begins to make preparations for the ambitious project.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham has written to President-elect Donald Trump offering him the land in Starr County, which the state purchased from a ranch owner in October. The 1,402 acres are in the Rio Grande Valley sector near the border.

Her letter to Trump, obtained by Fox News Digital, says her office is "fully prepared to enter into an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or the United States Border Patrol to allow a facility to be built for the processing, detention, and coordination of the largest deportation of violent criminals in the nation’s history."

"What I care about is that we have safe communities, and there is no doubt that we are losing too many of our children to these violent criminals that are coming across the border," Buckingham told Fox News Digital in an interview on Tuesday. "I am 100% on board with the Trump administration's pledge to get these criminals out of our country, and we are more than happy to offer our resources to facilitate those deportations of these violent criminals."

The Texas General Land Office purchased the land in October to facilitate the construction of additional border wall, a project that the Biden administration stopped. The area, which was a ranch before Texas bought it, had seen drug smuggling and human trafficking, officials said.

In light of Trump’s election victory this month, Buckingham said she was brainstorming with her team and decided to make the offer to the incoming administration.

"Right now, it's essentially farmland, so it's flat, it's easy to build on. We could very easily put a detention center on there, a holding place as we get these criminals out of our country," she said. "It's accessible to international airports as well as a major crossing over the river. And so we're just happy to get help, do anything we can to get these violent criminals off of our soil."

Trump repeatedly promised throughout his 2024 presidential campaign to launch a historic mass deportation operation. In the days since the election, those plans have been put into motion, with officials looking at where they could build additional detention space.

Buckingham said the election proves that Trump's approach to border security and illegal immigration is the one backed by the American people and that the Biden administration's approach had been rejected.

"This election was a resounding referendum on the fact that Americans want safe communities. We want people to immigrate legally and legally only and that the administration's policies over the last four years have failed every American citizen," she said.

The Trump plan is likely to face opposition in other states, including Arizona, Illinois and Massachusetts, where governors have indicated they will oppose deportation efforts by the Trump administration. But that is unlikely to stop the incoming administration from conducting its operation.



