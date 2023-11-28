Expand / Collapse search
Border security

Border agents across US asked to virtually process migrants amid surge at southern border: report

The U.S. Border Patrol has seen surges of migrants at the southern border, prompting the agency to pause social media activity as agents deal with the influx

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
GOP senator speaks out after visiting southern border: 'Biden open border has caused this' Video

GOP senator speaks out after visiting southern border: 'Biden open border has caused this'

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., on his visit to the southern border and slams the federal government for overspending 

U.S. Border Patrol agents along the northern and coastal borders are being asked to help their colleagues at the U.S.-Mexico border by expediting the virtual processing of illegal immigrants, according to a memo. 

The memo, obtained by the Daily Caller, said that as of Monday, the USBP had more than 19,100 migrants in custody.

"We need Northern/ coastal sectors to ramp up their virtually processing support over the weekend," the message states. "In general, USBP [U.S. Border Patrol] did a good job managing in-custody numbers throughout the Thanksgiving week, however, the in-custody numbers have now increased due to an average number of low bookouts versus encounters."

BORDER PATROL SAYS IT'S PAUSING SOCIAL MEDIA TO DEAL WITH MIGRANT SURGE

Eagles Pass Texas migrants

Asylum seekers wait to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico into the United States on Sept. 30 in Eagle Pass, Texas. Border security and immigration have become major issues in ongoing negotiations to fund the U.S. government. A recent surge in immigrant crossings at the U.S. southern border has overwhelmed authorities.  (John Moore/Getty Images)

Virtual processing involves agents meeting with migrants on a video call. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. 

Much of the Border Patrol's resources have been directed to sectors in Texas, Arizona and California. On Monday, the CBP announced that it will temporarily suspend and reduce vehicle processing at ports of entry in Texas and Arizona, in response to a surge in migrant encounters along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Vehicle processing operations at Eagle Pass International Bridge 1 in Eagle Pass, Texas will be temporarily suspended and vehicle processing will be reduced in Lukeville, Arizona.

WHITE HOUSE, SENATE DEMS REJECT GOP BORDER SECURITY PROPOSALS: ‘TOTAL NON-STARTER’

Video shows overcrowding at a border patrol processing facility in Eagle Pass, Texas Video

The U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector in Arizona reported having 15,300 illegal crossings last week, marking the highest weekly total ever.

"At this time, all available personnel are needed to address the unprecedented flow," John Modlin, chief patrol agent of the Tucson Sector, posted to X on Sunday. "The social media team will return once the situation permits."

The actions are being taken to allow CBP to redirect personnel to assist the U.S. Border Patrol with taking migrants into custody.

Migrants at the southern border hit the highest-ever number for October last month, with more than 240,000 people encountered, officials announced earlier this month. 

What the White House has done on border security is a 'joke': Sen. Ted Cruz Video

There were 240,988 encounters at the border in October, CBP said. That’s higher than the 231,529 recorded in October last year and the 164,837 encountered in 2021. In Oct 2020, there were just 71,929 encounters.

The number is down from the 269,735 encounters in September, which marked the highest monthly total ever. FY 23 saw a record 2.4 million encounters overall. 

Fox News Digital's Bradford Betz and Greg Wehner contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

