Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Border security

Border Patrol says it’s pausing social media to deal with migrant surge

The pause in social media activity comes days after the sector disclosed more than 15,000 illegal crossings in the prior week

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
Border crisis is a responsibility of the federal government: Chad Wolf Video

Border crisis is a responsibility of the federal government: Chad Wolf

Former acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to discuss the Biden administration’s controversial handling of the border crisis. 

The U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector said Sunday it is pausing social media as the agency deals with a surge of migrants at the border.  

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin said all Tucson Sector Border Patrol social media accounts will be paused "until further notice" in light of the ongoing migration surge. 

Tucson Sector Border Patrol

The Tucson Sector has been overwhelmed by a surge of migrants in the past week.  (USBP)

"We appreciate your understanding and continued support during this challenging time," Modlin tweeted. 

Fox News’ Bill Melugin notes the pause in social media activity comes days after the sector reported having 15,300 illegal crossings last week – its highest weekly total ever. 

NORTHERN BORDER SECTOR SEES 550% INCREASE IN MIGRANT APPREHENSIONS LAST FISCAL YEAR

The week also included the seizure of 117 lbs. of fentanyl, 78 federal criminal cases, 17 rescues, 14 human smuggling events, and three narcotics events. 

"Regardless of the reasoning behind this – this is such a bad look. Essentially – the border crisis in the sector is so bad that they’re going to cut off all communication and transparency with the public," Melugin tweeted. "We routinely use the photos & data from this account. It’s unacceptable." 

The sector is routinely overwhelmed with 2,000 to 2,500 illegal crossings per day. Border crossings are said to come from all over the globe, including parts of Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for a response. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 