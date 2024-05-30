'Boom': Democrats celebrate Trump guilty verdict as Biden weighs remaining threat

Congressional Democrats rejoiced on Thursday following a New York jury's guilty verdict against former President Donald Trump on charges of falsifying business records.

"In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law," said Biden campaign spokesperson Michael Tyler in a post-verdict statement.

"Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain. But today’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president," he explained, stressing the still-significant likelihood that Trump could win the November election.

But, according to Tyler, "The threat Trump posed to our democracy has never been greater."

Trump was found guilty of all 34 counts of falsifying business records in order to cover up payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

The verdict marks the first time any U.S. president has ever been convicted of a crime.

"Boom," Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said in a brief post to X, formerly Twitter.

"Guilty. Today, 12 ordinary American citizens found a former president guilty of dozens of felonies. Despite his efforts to distract, delay, and deny – justice arrived for Donald Trump all the same. And the rule of law prevailed," said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who is currently running for a Senate seat.

Per Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., "It matters that the Republican nominee for president is a convicted criminal."

"And this won’t be his last conviction," he claimed. "He’s committed multiple crimes and he’s going to be convicted multiple times. He can never be president again."

Top Biden surrogate Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., wrote on X, "The jury has spoken. Justice has prevailed."

While the president's campaign welcomed the verdict, the Biden White House counsel spokesperson Ian Sams was more apprehensive, stating only, "We respect the rule of law, and have no additional comment."