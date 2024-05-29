Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

GOP Sen calls for criminal investigation into Trump trial judge over gag orders

JD Vance is rumored to be in the running for Trump's vice president pick

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
close
Trey Gowdy, Shannon Bream and Andy McCarthy discuss jury deliberations in NY v. Trump Video

Trey Gowdy, Shannon Bream and Andy McCarthy discuss jury deliberations in NY v. Trump

Fox News Correspondents Trey Gowdy, Shannon Bream, and Andy McCarthy discuss the jury deliberations of former President Trump's trial while outside the New York courthouse. 

Sen. J.D. Vance is demanding a criminal investigation into New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan over his enforcement of gag orders against former President Trump during his trial. 

The Ohio Republican, a strong advocate of the former president, called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to open an investigation into Merchan, specifically for depriving Trump of his First Amendment right to free speech. 

"The public evidence suggests that an investigation is warranted at least. And all indications are that the responsible parties have their sights set, not only on rights protected by the Constitution, but on rightsholders of core federal concern, including the leading candidate for the presidency," Vance wrote in a letter to Garland. 

BIDEN ADMIN QUESTIONED OVER ABORTION PILL PUSH WITHOUT PROPER ENVIRONMENTAL STUDY

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican candidate for U.S. Senate JD Vance

Former President Donald Trump and then-Republican candidate for Senate JD Vance greet supporters during the rally at the Dayton International Airport on Nov. 7, 2022 in Vandalia, Ohio.  ((Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images))

He cites two statutes to pursue Merchan under, one which prevents "conspiracies to ‘injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate’ others in the enjoyment of federally protected rights" and another to prohibit anyone from "willfully [depriving] a person of a right or privilege protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States." 

BIDEN WHITE HOUSE REJECTS ICC SANCTIONS PROPOSED BY LAWMAKERS AFTER ISRAEL WARRANT REQUESTS

Justice Juan Merchan instructs the jury before deliberations

Justice Juan Merchan instructs the jury before deliberations as Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump looks on during his criminal trial over charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, at Manhattan state court in New York City on May 29, 2024 in this courtroom sketch. (REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg)

"On Merchan’s orders, a Republican presidential candidate has been made powerless to question the credibility of the witnesses testifying against him, the motivations of the prosecutors pursuing him, or the impartiality of the apparently conflicted judge fining him," Vance claimed. 

The Department of Justice did not provide comment to Fox News Digital in time for publication. 

'TOO LATE': TRUMP BACKS CHALLENGER TO FREEDOM CAUCUS CHAIR DESPITE RECEIVING PRIOR ENDORSEMENT

Garland speaks at a vigil to honor fallen law enforcement

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during the 36th Annual Candlelight Vigil to honor the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in 2023, in Washington, on May 13, 2024.  (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Vance even suggested that Merchan has deprived Trump of more than just his First Amendment rights. He claimed the judge had tried to prevent the former president from getting an impartial jury. "During jury selection, Merchan refused to dismiss prospective jurors with obvious bias," he wrote. 

IN NEW TV AD, MARYLAND'S LARRY HOGAN CHARTS POTENTIAL SENATE PATH FORWARD AS CENTRIST

Former US President Donald Trump at Manhattan criminal court in New York

Former President Donald Trump sits in court before jury deliberations for his criminal trial in Manhattan Criminal Court at the New York State Supreme Court on May 29, 2024.   (Jabin Botsford/Pool via USA Today Network)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the New York court system with a request from Merchan's office but did not immediately receive a response. 

Republicans and Trump have been critical of the prosecution, charges and the presiding judge in the case against the former president, often referring to it as "election interference."

Julia Johnson is a politics writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business, leading coverage of the U.S. Senate. She was previously a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner. 

Follow Julia's reporting on X at @JuliaaJohnson_ and send tips to Julia.Johnson@fox.com.

More from Politics