Boebert inches ahead as Colorado votes continue to be tallied

Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert has inched ahead of her Democratic challenger as votes continue to be tallied Friday.

In an unexpectedly tight race where the freshman lawmaker, an ally of former President Donald Trump, is vying to secure a second term, Boebert has jumped forward in the count for the first time since tallying began earlier this week.

ELECTION DAZE: COLORADO INITIATIVE TO LEGALIZE PSYCHEDELIC MUSHROOMS INCHING CLOSER TO VICTORY

As of Thursday morning, Boebert was narrowly behind Democratic candidate Adam Frisch with just over 60 votes holding off her margin of victory.

The controversial lawmaker has now moved ahead in the ballot count by over 1,100 votes — a difference that represents 0.34% of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District voters — with 1% of the votes yet to be tallied.

"There's no doubt I was a target for the Democrats, but I am confident once all of the ballots are counted I will win and I will be there to help fire Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House," Boebert told Fox News Digital.

Though the jump may be enough to hold off Frisch, Boebert’s support appears to have flagged since her election in 2020, when she beat her Democratic challenger by more than 26,500 votes.

The Coloradan was 33 years old when she defeated then-Rep. Scott Tipton, a five-term incumbent candidate, in the 2020 GOP primary.

TRUMP RIPS COLORADO, NEW HAMPSHIRE GOP CANDIDATES AFTER LOSSES FOR WAVERING LOYALTY ON 2020 ELECTION

Boebert’s struggle to hold onto her support this election cycle is indicative of the 2022 midterms, when Republicans failed to achieve the anticipated "red wave."

Frisch has not given up hope and took to Twitter on Thursday to say that "thousands" of ballots have yet to be counted.

"Every vote matters in this incredibly close race and thousands of votes in Pueblo County and from military & overseas voters remain, and a considerable number of curable ballots remain as well," he said. "Help us gather the resources to see this through!"

The GOP hoped to gain majority control in both the House and Senate, though neither party has claimed victory in either Congressional chamber.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Republicans are inching closer to gaining the majority in the House, there are still 32 seats left at play as tabulators continue to count election results across the country.

Districts in Alaska, California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Colorado, New York and Maine are still counting ballots.

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.